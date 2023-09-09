Beau Pribula, Drew Allar shine in Penn State's rout of Delaware

In a game Penn State finished with 315 rushing yards, the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks still shined.

And yes, quarterbacks is meant to be plural.

Penn State pummeled Delaware 63-7 on Saturday in a contest that got out of hand pretty quickly. The Nittany Lions’ point total was the highest since 2019.

Drew Allar completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown before being pulled out of the game with a 42-7 lead.

“He’s just ‘Steady Eddie.’ He never gets too high, never gets too low. You can pat him on the back and you can scream at him,” James Franklin said postgame. “Last year, I thought he prepared as if he was the starter and he’s taken it to another level this year.”

Beau Pribula quarterbacked the offense for most of the second half, since Allar was pulled after Penn State’s first drive of the second half, and had a solid performance of his own.

Pribula completed three of his five pass attempts for 22 yards and a touchdown, the first passing touchdown of his college career, but also added 46 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on eight carries.

The Pribula-led offense added two more touchdowns in the second half. Dominic DeLuca’s pick-six added another.

Allar and Pribula present two completely different styles of play, as Pribula is the more mobile quarterback, while Allar tends to stick in the pocket more often.

For opposing defenses the disparity in play styles could potentially mean Pribula sees a little bit of action in closer games.

“Now that Beau has shown what he can do, you start to mix Beau in a drive, or for a couple series in a game, and you have to spend a ton of time on preparing for that,” Franklin said. “That’s exciting for us as well.”

A change of pace by putting Pribula in the game would be valuable experience for a backup quarterback, but Pribula’s primary focus is the team winning as a whole.

“Anything I can do to help this offense and create a different threat, I’m completely willing to do that and get into the game and do what I have to do to help move the offense and create a different element,” Pribula said.

Pribula didn’t play a snap last season and sat behind Sean Clifford, Allar and Christian Veilleux, which led to him redshirting his true freshman season.

This season, Clifford is in the NFL, and Veilleux transferred to Pittsburgh, thrusting Pribula into the role of backup quarterback.

His year of patience and preparation came to fruition on Saturday.

“We work really hard on preparation and everything and I’m always ready,” Pribula said. “Anytime I get to get in the game and get on the field, it’s a blessing and I’m always prepared for that moment.”

Last season, it was Allar who was on backup quarterback duty trying to gain any experience he could to prepare himself for the starting role he earned this season.

Allar appeared in 10 games.

Fast forward to 2023, and the work and dedication that Allar put in as the backup quarterback has allowed him to be comfortable enough to complete 85% of his passes like he did today.

“I think I’m more efficient this year because I had a full season to learn what works for me and what doesn’t work for me,” Allar said. “I think this season, I’ve nailed down a good routine throughout the week to be able to get myself ready for games.”

