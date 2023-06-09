 Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens invite former Penn State football lineman Steven Gonzalez to minicamp

Penn State vs Minnesota, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez (74)

Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez (74) warms up before the game against Minnesota at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. No. 17 Minnesota defeated No. 4 Penn State 31-26.

 Caitlin Lee

After spending a season showcasing his skills in the XFL, former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez earned himself an invite to the Baltimore Ravens' minicamp.

Gonzalez spent five years with the Nittany Lions, three as a starter, and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while playing mainly left tackle.

Following his collegiate career, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. After short stints with both the Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills, in which he made no game appearances, Gonzalez wound up searching for a new home.

The St. Louis Battlehawks selected Gonzalez in the third round of the XFL Draft, and he helped the team to a 7-3 record in 2023, earning himself another chance to compete for a roster spot in the NFL.

