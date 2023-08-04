 Skip to main content
Atlanta Falcons sign former Penn State football OL Michal Menet

Football vs Iowa, Michal Menet (62)

Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet (62) blocks Iowa defensive tackle Austin Schulte (74) during the Big Ten football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

After joining the Atlanta Falcons for minicamp in May, former Penn State offensive lineman Michael Menet will stick around the franchise for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, the Falcons announced several roster moves, including signing Menet.

Menet played for four seasons with the Nittany Lions, including making 34 starts at center. Following his senior campaign, in which he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors, Menet was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

More recently, Menet spent time playing for the Seattle Seadragons of the XFL. Menet joins former Nittany Lion Arnold Ebiketie in Atlanta.

