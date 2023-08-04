Atlanta Falcons sign former Penn State football OL Michal Menet

After joining the Atlanta Falcons for minicamp in May, former Penn State offensive lineman Michael Menet will stick around the franchise for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, the Falcons announced several roster moves, including signing Menet.

We have made the following roster moves:-Signed DL Matthew Gotel-Signed OL Michal Menet-Signed DL Caeveon Patton-Signed WR Mathew Sexton — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 4, 2023

Menet played for four seasons with the Nittany Lions, including making 34 starts at center. Following his senior campaign, in which he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors, Menet was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

More recently, Menet spent time playing for the Seattle Seadragons of the XFL. Menet joins former Nittany Lion Arnold Ebiketie in Atlanta.

