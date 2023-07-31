Adisa Isaac ‘closest’ to pre-injury self he’s been, eager to put on ‘great show’ for Penn State football

Raised by a single mother alongside three nonverbal siblings, Adisa Isaac was taught patience and leadership long before he stepped on Beaver Stadium’s turf, starring as a defensive end for one of the country’s most established programs.

Isaac kept the same resilience he showcased throughout his childhood and teenage years as he battled back from an Achilles injury that ended his 2021 sophomore season before it began.

With a full season of football under his belt, Isaac is 100% healthy for the first time in two years and is gearing up to lead a highly-touted Penn State pass-rushing corps this fall.

“I've been waiting for these types of days, where I feel like I'm closest to my old self as I've been,” Isaac said at Wednesday’s Big Ten media day. “I feel like I've gotten stronger, faster and more explosive. … I just want to fine tune my techniques and put it all together. I just want to put on a great show.”

Isaac is fresh off of a 2022 season in which he started all 13 games, leading the Nittany Lions with 11 tackles for loss en route to an All-Big Ten honor and a Rose Bowl win.

While his ability to breeze through blockers and enter opposing backfields may have looked easy, Isaac’s return from injury was anything but.

Through “what ifs” and a grueling rehab, Isaac kept composure during and after surgery, resulting in a redshirt junior year that established him as one of the Big Ten’s top defensive ends.

“When you’re rehabbing, it’s a different monster,” Isaac said. “You’re trying to get back to where you were at, not trying to improve, but trying to get back … there's a lot of highs, a lot of lows, a lot of hard work, a lot of thoughts in my head. It was just a wild whirlwind of emotion.”

Much like the fortitude he was forced to develop as he helped his mother, Lisa, raise his two older brothers and younger sister, Isaac remained tough and kept his composure through his rehab.

James Franklin said he believes Isaac’s upbringing has directly translated to his ability to fight through adversity and thrive under pressure.

“He's got an unbelievable mom and siblings that obviously mean a ton to him,” Franklin said. “I think that's been a big part of his development and maturity, as well, because there's been more on his plate, probably from an earlier age than most guys.”

Isaac made an immediate impact when he joined Penn State as a 4-star recruit from New York’s Canarsie High School in 2019. That season, he appeared in 11 games — a unique feat for a true freshman — and tallied three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

After appearing in all nine games the following season, Isaac was poised for a breakout 2021 before his injury.

Having worked to gain the same power and explosion in his right and left legs prior to his setback, Isaac said he feels “amazing” ahead of training camp.

“It definitely has (developed) this offseason,” offensive tackle Olu Fashanu said of Isaac’s pop off the line. “Being able to work with not only him but the rest of the D-line, and see the way that they move in these drills, it's really exciting. It's gonna be really exciting to watch him play this year.”

Isaac, alongside fellow All-Big Ten selection Chop Robinson, are expected to drastically improve the Nittany Lions’ burst from the edge in their second year under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

If all goes well, Isaac should have no trouble hearing his name called in the NFL Draft next spring.

“I’m proud,” Franklin said. “I sit here like a proud father with these guys, and I look at Adisa Isaac and what he's been able to do … I think he's gonna have a big year.”

