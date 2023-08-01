Abdul Carter, Olu Fashanu lead new wave of Penn State football players on preseason watch lists

On Tuesday, four more Penn State players were included on watch lists for major college football awards.

Olu Fashanu was included on the Outland Trophy watch list, an award given annually to the top interior lineman – offensive or defensive – in the sport.

Additionally, linebacker Abdul Carter, defensive end Chop Robinson and cornerback Kalen King were all included on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, given to the top defensive player in the country.

The four Nittany Lions join running back Nick Singleton as watch list honorees, as he was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist, given to the most outstanding player in college football, on Monday.

