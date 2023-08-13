4 takeaways from Penn State's open practice

For the first time in Penn State history, the team opened up an entire practice session to fans and media, allowing a peek behind the curtain into the team’s offseason training.

Despite the special occasion, the weather in State College was uncooperative, dousing the players, coaches and fans in attendance in rain for two hours.

Amid the poor conditions, the Nittany Lion faithful braved the elements to view the team from the bleachers, getting to see a side of the team rarely shown publicly.

While the event was likely a diminished version of what a normal practice would look like, there were still several notable developments.

Receivers

There was lots of shuffling and substitutions throughout, and dozens of different combinations of receivers were deployed at different points, so it was hard to pinpoint a specific depth chart, though several players seemed to emerge as first- and second- string options.

The battle for the third wide receiver position has been a major talking point for Penn State this offseason, with several players in contention for the role. Throughout the scrimmage portion of practice, it was Omari Evans who mainly lined up alongside KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III.

On the second team, Malik McClain manned the X receiver position, while Liam Clifford lined up in the slot and Dante Cephas was lined up at Z.

Malick Meiga came out alongside Kaden Saunders and Jason Estrella in the presumed third-team, though Meiga also spent time with McClain and Clifford in the second-team later on.

As expected, Theo Johnson lined up with the first-team while Tyler Warren earned second-team duties, though both were on the field together on occasion.

Defensive line

At one point during the scrimmage, Dani Dennis-Sutton was lined up across from Adisa Isaac at defensive end. Chop Robinson is the presumed starter alongside Isaac, though the former 5-star Dennis-Sutton may be challenging for the position.

At defensive tackle, Hakeem Beamon spent some time lined up next to Zane Durant despite Dvon Ellies being the presumed starter alongside Beamon.

Kickers

Columbia transfer Alex Felkins and Sander Sahaydak have both been in contention for starting kicker duties, but it was Felkins who led each drill and handled the field goal duties during the scrimmage.

After the offense stalled out, Felkins drilled a 50-plus-yard kick through the uprights, one of few highlights during that portion of practice. He went on to make another, shorter field goal later.

Toward the end of practice, both players took turns attempting field goals from different distances and both connected from 40 yards out.

Defense dominates

Throughout the scrimmage, it seemed that the defense held a sizable advantage over the offense, minimizing big plays and forcing 3’s instead of 7’s.

A Meiga basket catch down the sideline was the only chunk play the offense mustered, though it did score a touchdown off a pass thrown by Jaxon Smolik.

The conditions certainly played a role, making it difficult for the offense to sustain drives. At one point a snap went through Drew Allar’s hands and he had to chase and fall on it for a big loss of yardage, though despite the adverse weather, the defense still seemed to be the superior unit from top-to-bottom.

