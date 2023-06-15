Class of 2024 offensive tackle Deryc Plazz decommitted from Penn State on Friday, just 11 days after his initial commitment.

Plazz committed on June 4, but announced his decommitment on his Twitter account less than two weeks later.

The 3-star offensive tackle was one of five offensive linemen to commit to the Nittany Lions so far this cycle, and Plazz was the lowest rated of them all. Combined with four offensive line commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle, a long competition to the top was likely ahead of him.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native has opened up his options once again, which does bring the possibility that he could recommit in the future. Prior to committing, Plazz’s top five schools were Penn State, Duke, Miami, NC State and Florida State.

