3 Penn State players added to Rotary Lombardi Award watch list

Linebacker Abdul Carter (11) celebrates following the end of the Blue and White Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

Three Nittany Lions found themselves on the watch list for a prestigious award on Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, defensive end Chop Robinson and linebacker Abdul Carter were among the 80 players chosen for the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list.

The award goes to the offensive or defensive lineman who "best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability."

Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib took home the honor in 2015.

Fashanu was previously included on the Outland Trophy and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch lists. Robinson and Carter were previously named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list, and Carter is also in the running for the Butkus Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The semi-finalists will be announced on Nov. 1, the finalists will be announced on Nov. 15 and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 6.

