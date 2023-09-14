Penn State’s push for DEI, tuition hike met with lingering questions from students, faculty

Between an alleged bias lawsuit, the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice and multiple far-right speaker appearances, Penn State has faced rounds of uproar one after another from the student population as its commitment to inclusivity on campus continues to be questioned.

Now, the school is planning to redeem itself on the diversity, equity and inclusion front in what is being branded as “four DEIB-related actions,” but marginalized students think the plan is only good “on paper.”

According to a release, the four actions include developing an equity-centered resource hub, two diversified hiring programs for faculty and staff, and a university-wide system for reporting wrongdoing and bias.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi introduced the plan in April and Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dowhower — who’s spearheading the multi-tiered resource hub for students — set the launch date for the “one-stop” initiative for fall 2024, the release said.

“We envision this resource hub as a central source of personalized support and information for students that will help them navigate the size and complexity of our university and meet their unique academic and personal goals,” Dowhower said in the release.

The hub’s vision of creating a personalized experience and “a sense of belonging” for every Penn State student taps into the potential of artificial intelligence. But AI catering to every students’ needs, specifically those from minority communities, is a claim that raises College of Information Sciences and Technology Assistant Professor Shomir Wilson’s eyebrows.

“That’s a high bar — it’s a strong claim and that makes it difficult to agree to,” Wilson said. “A more realistic claim might be that AI could help students organize their choices and can make suggestions about our resources that might be appropriate for them.”

Wilson said the administration will need to spend more time evaluating so “students ultimately control their choices.”

“AI is merely an assistant to help them navigate what things they can do,” Wilson said.

Among the things Penn State students can do, graduating with a triple major as he originally intended might not be one of them for Adam, a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

Adam, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, engineering science and mathematics, said he’s considering dropping one of his majors due to the recent hike in the 2023-24 tuition.

“I think it’s actually ridiculous in some ways,” Adam, who’s also a Schreyer Honors scholar, said. “What is the purpose of putting budget into new buildings or new stuff when you can just use that to actually help the people that you already have? I’m in a critical financial situation right now, to be honest.”

For the 2023-24 academic year, University Park students saw a 2% increase in tuition for in-state students while out-of-state students saw 4% more than they did last year, according to Penn State’s proposed tuition and fee schedule.

Additionally, tuition for business and engineering students will increase by approximately 6% over the next two years. For international students like Adam, the estimated tuition cost totaled $53,135, which is $1,500 more than what non-Pennsylvania residents are expected to pay and almost $21,000 more than that of in-state residents.

But the tuition hike is not the only thing keeping Adam from finishing three programs. Penn State has also applied a surcharge on students who are enrolled in 19 credits per semester, which is what the engineering major needs to do to complete his degrees on time.

Adam said he has exhausted his options, seeking financial help from the Schreyer Honors College, the Department of Mechanical Engineering, the Department of Mathematics, Penn State Office of Student Aid and Penn State Global — none of them were able to respond to his call for help.

Since international students don’t meet the requirements for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Adam said he’s “frustrated” when Penn State continues to raise attendance costs.

“My parents still live in Colombia — they get Colombian pesos, and inflation is a thing in all of these countries,” he said. “(Since) I can’t prove that I’m in financial need, they will not prioritize me. They’ll prioritize other people even though I might have better reasons to (receive) the money.”

As an international student from the Dominican Republic, Mercedes Batista echoed Adam’s sentiments.

“I feel like the only way that we will be comfortable or happy with the increase in tuition would be if we actually see any changes on campus regarding DEI,” Batista,a fourth-year studying engineering science, said.

However, Penn State’s tuition decision seems to be met with a sense of understanding from Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity Program Coordinator Ryan Strohl.

“I think that cost is always a barrier for students in terms of access to higher education, and it’s not only a Penn State thing — I think it’s a national kind of problem,” Strohl said. “We offer scholarships for students, but we need to make them more publicly known and visible.”

Strohl also affirmed his support for the DEIB plan, deeming the plan as “needed” on campus.

“We know students experience bias,” Strohl said. “ We know there’s not (a lot of) visibility for students to find faculty and staff members that can relate to their experiences or have similar identities, and these are all problems that need to be addressed to ensure student success.”

But Batista begged to differ, noting the quality of Penn State's current DEI initiatives should trump their quantity.

“I think if they have the right resources and the right people to pull it off, they could. I think it's a good plan on paper — we just have to wait and see the action of it,” Batista said. “If we’re giving more money … we don’t want to see 10 different organizations (do) the same thing, we’re happy with five of them if they’re strong enough to support students and have our back.”

Batista’s first of many experiences of “racism” at Penn State was with a Penn State nurse who had her file on hand, which mentioned Batista’s hometown in DR, yet proceeded to compare the Mexican medical insurance to how the system works in the U.S.

“The Mexican medical insurance… which I'm sure is great, I (just) don't know anything about it,” Batista said. “I'm Dominican.”

Another experience where Batista was on the receiving end of racism happened in a classroom where she said the professor was the aggressor. From belittling students of color to using a “different tone” during office hours, Batista said this professor has done it all.

“I ran into some friends (including Adam), and that's the first thing that we (all) talked about because we were in different classes, different semesters, yet we all had the same experience,” Batista said.

According to Penn State’s most recent Bias-Motivated Incidents Report, racial identity makes up 25% of the targeted demographics while gender or gender identity incidents come in at 16%. Furthermore, hostile attitude or environment, verbal harassment and bias in the classroom are the most common incident types across all campus locations.

Though gender identity and sexual identity placed second and fourth, respectively, as the most targeted demographics on campus, JT Thomas, who identified as part of the queer community, said he has never experienced any blatant bias or discrimination at University Park based on his gender orientation.

“I’m white, so I don’t have to deal with (racial) problems, but I’ve felt uncomfortable at times just walking around campus because of an outfit that I’m wearing, but no one’s ever done anything overtly hostile to me,” Thomas, a fourth-year studying classics and ancient Mediterranean studies, said.

In terms of inclusivity, Thomas said he would rate Penn State “a nine out of 10” though the school’s decision to support controversial events frustrates him — specifically when far-right Proud Boys’ founder Gavin McInnes was invited to speak on campus last fall.

“Giving funding to controversial events that we’ve had in the past couple of years … it was tough,” Thomas said. “I simultaneously understand the fact that as a university we have to uphold free speech, (but) I was frustrated with the speakers that were coming — especially knowing that those were somewhat funded by student fees and Associated Student Activities money.”

Thomas said he’s “cautiously optimistic” to see Penn State moving forward with the DEIB plan, deeming the school has good intentions, but he would need concrete evidence as the initiative progresses.

“It seems like most of the people working in and around the university are white, and that can be frustrating for minoritized groups not to see themselves represented in places and positions of power,” Thomas said. “So I think that the program for diversifying the hiring profile will be a good step in the right direction.”

According to a release, though Penn State displays an overrepresentation of white women among administrators, there’s an underrepresentation at the school among marginalized groups within student, faculty and staff populations. These groups are African American, Hispanic, Native American, Native Hawaiian and Asian Pacific Islanders.

Penn State’s new faculty and staff hiring program aims to target diversity and address implicit bias in the hiring process. A “particular attention” is being paid to minority and women’s experiences to better support their career advancement, the release said.

Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Justin Schwartz and Vice President for Human Resources Jennifer Wilkes will lead the faculty and staff hiring initiatives respectively.

A Penn State spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

A seasoned computer scientist in the realm of AI, Wilson said once the DEIB plan is up and running, the dependence on people-centric services won’t be shifted onto new resources as students enter this new stage of technological advancement.

“There are certain activities that I think people still highly value like having an in-person presence with another person… and there are probably certain things related to student care which ethically we can’t delegate to AI,” Wilson said. “I think it comes back to being respectful of students, helping them make decisions but not forcing them in certain directions.”