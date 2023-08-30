Zach Bryan’s self-titled album is a revelation | Review

Giddy up.

As of Monday, students at Happy Valley were notified of Zach Bryan’s appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 12.

Now, I didn’t care too much for Bryan; however, when I listened to “Something in the Orange,” — Bryan’s best song — I had to give his latest self-titled album a try.

“Overtime” has an electric guitar playing the national anthem before heading into a clash of musical instruments.

Bryan enters the track singing about questions on his mind and his drive to work endlessly. As I connected with the song, his lyricism is a continuous highlight in this album.

The artistic approach on this album is unique, mimicking relatable moments in life, like joyful times with more upbeat sounds and acoustic melodies reflecting somber moments.

If you like in-my-feels type songs; congrats, “Ticking” is the one for you.

Sounding like the most raunchy and depressing song on the album, Bryan does an excellent job putting all the pieces together.

The country star sings about missing his ex-girlfriend with a slow, melodic guitar mixed with a violin in the background.

The chorus is one of the best on the album, with strong lyrics and Bryan’s sharp vocals, piercing right through listeners' hearts.

This song is a prime example of Taylor Swift — relying on lyricism to win over the fans.

It’s not the last time I'll compare these two songwriters, as time and time again Bryan is close to the male version of Swift.

I genuinely can’t find a bad thing to say about this song, making it a perfect 10/10.

In the next track,“Jake’s Piano - Long Island,” Bryan thinks back to his past and ties this idea on his track “Ticking,” singing about only being left with memories of a girl he loved.

In the second part of this track, the beat picks up momentum as it's filled with more of a substance. This is when all hell breaks loose — throwing everything in the mix.

Again, I can’t help but think this is what Swift would do, showing how elite some of Bryan’s tracks are.

Despite being the longest track, at 5:19 minutes, it doesn’t feel that long, indicating Bryan’s sublime job with the storytelling he delivers throughout the song.

With lyrics similar to “right where you left me” by Swift, “I Remember Everything” follows an almost identical style, as Bryan remembers everything about his ex, being unable to move past his previous relationship.

This is Bryan at his very best; the lyricism, his presence, the guitar — everything makes for a great song.

Kacey Musgraves’ feature is one of the best on here. Her point of view brings so much to the table, showing she had no other choice but to leave Bryan behind.

Seeing The Lumineers featured on the track, “Spotless” prepared my ears for the greatness that was to come.

I was pleasantly happy with what I got on the track — a soft, mellow track with The Lumineers having deeper vocals.

Bryan serves as the higher vocalist, contrasting with the band. They share verses with each other, going back and forth.

The country star’s message on this track is about not being “Spotless” in a relationship, contrary to the song — spotless of any errors.

Last but not least, “Oklahoman Son” rounds out Bryan’s latest album.

First off, I love how Bryan is talking to himself but commands on what to do and what not to do; however, he sings that despite everything, he will still be the “Oklahoman Son.”

It’s an amazing way to close this album because regardless of how much Bryan thinks he changes, the one thing that will stay constant is where he came from.

Despite barely knowing who Zach Bryan was before this review, I can come out of this album saying I’ve become a fan of his.

Other than having Swift-like lyricism, Bryan does other amazing things on this record, such as showing off his raspy voice to show his emotions while playing the guitar to perfection.

I’m glad I took the time to go through the entirety of “Zach Bryan” to discover many songs that will now be in my rotation for a while.

Now, I’ll be waiting patiently alongside many fans to purchase tickets to go see him on March 12.

