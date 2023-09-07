Y2K fashion ‘is having its moment,’ according to Penn State students

Y2K was once a thing of the past. Now, Penn State students discuss its return to pop culture.

“I’m a fan of how fashion literally recycles every couple decades,” Anna Schauble said. “I think it’s having its moment right now.”

Sabbath Kpollie didn’t think it was just another trend, and believes that Y2K “will never go out of style.”

“You have people, like Rihanna, Beyoncé, who have perpetuated that kinda stuff for a very long time,” Josaih Policard said about the styles of the early 2000s.

While most students agreed that the Y2K style was having a renaissance right now, there were differing opinions on whether or not they would participate.

“Personally, I don’t think I would wear it,” Isabella DeNigris said.

However, DeNigris, a first-year studying marketing, said “it’s a nice way to get clothes that aren’t too expensive.”

Alexis Paitoo said Y2K wasn’t a clear choice between one or the other, saying “you can incorporate other styles into it,” like her “streetwear” style.

Students, like James Crowner, were more specific about what they did and didn’t like about the Y2K fashion revolution.

“I don’t know about the hair,” Crowner, a first-year studying civil engineering, said, but that “big oversized shirts and jeans” were something he would consider.

For Schauble, a fourth-year studying political science, she said she wasn’t a fan of “the ‘Twilight’ [and] Bella Swan kind of outfits.”

When discussing the types of 2000s looks trending, students had a lot to say about the versatility of the style.

Students like Kpollie, a third-year studying biobehavioral health, said she instantly associated “big jeans” with the early 2000s fashion.

Paitoo, a third-year studying human development and family studies, had a whole list, including, “cargo skirts,” “baby tees,” and “jorts.”

DeNigris said the fashion aspects from the style included “velvet tracksuits,” to makeup, specifically “a lot of eyeshadow, pinks and blues, and bright lipstick.”

When asked about the impact of this era of fashion, many students mentioned the pioneering “icons” of the time.

“It’s always gonna be Britney Spears,” Schauble said. “Paris Hilton I think is another one, both of them are ‘it girls.’”

Other students listed celebrities like “Kimora Lee” and “Naomi Campbell” as those who had a cultural influence over the 2000s.

“Long Way 2 Go by Cassie feels the most Y2K,” Policard, a third-year majoring in political science and international relations, said.

Policard said the music and the fashion of that era “have to go hand-in-hand.”

