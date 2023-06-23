Why tennis is the sport of the summer | Column

I was 14 years old when I first picked up a tennis racket.

As a young freshman in high school, I was eager to move outside of my comfort zone and learn a new skill. On the first day of practice, I walked onto the courts with my head held high in hopeful spirits.

My head has never fallen so fast. I was terrible at tennis.

If I was lucky enough to make contact with the ball, I usually hit it way out of bounds. I couldn’t keep a volley going no matter how hard I tried, and I even tripped over a tennis ball.

Despite my initial failures, I continued with the sport throughout high school and grew as a player. I eventually learned to keep the ball in bounds and watch where I walked.

In my last season, I won the most matches of anyone on my team. I had confidence in my abilities as a tennis player and had successfully learned a new skill.

I graduated high school two years ago, and I still have so much love for the sport. I’ve played a few times this summer and plan to play more.

If you’ve never played tennis, this is me urging you to leave it all on the court this summer.

One of the best things about tennis is its flexibility. Players can decide the intensity of the game depending on their opponent or mood.

If you’ve never played tennis before, you can casually hit the ball around and practice basic techniques. If you’re more experienced, you work toward honing specific, complex skills.

Tennis is another way to spend time with loved ones. Over the summer, I played tennis with one of my best friends from high school.

While we're attentive during the game, we also laugh, catch up and create new memories with the time spent together.

I couldn’t encourage you to try tennis this summer without mentioning the outfits. From cute, comfortable tennis skirts to crisp polos and collars, the sport has a uniquely elegant dress code.

You can soak up the summer sun and enjoy the fresh air out on the courts. Tennis is a full-body workout, strengthening and using your arms, legs and mind.

When I return to State College in August, I’m excited to finish out my summer season on some of the local courts. But for now, you can find me on the Brattleboro courts.

Game, set, match.

