Which is the superior Penn State gym? | Blog

While Penn State has several facilities for students to work out, the Intramural Building and White Building tend to be the most popular among the crowd.

An argument could be made that the Hepper Fitness Center is another fitness staple, but its west campus location can be inconvenient.

The IM Building is appealing as Penn State’s newest and largest fitness centers; however, the White Building’s central location makes it a convenient option for students in a variety of living areas.

The IM Building versus White Building discourse is pretty divided, so I’m here to analyze the pros and cons of each gym to end this debate.

IM Building

The IM Building is the largest recreation center on campus, located right next to East Halls, where a large chunk of the first-year population lives.

Because of this, many Penn State students worked out in the IM several times before they ventured to White or Hepper.

The first pro of the IM is its variety of facilities.

In addition to its classic strength and fitness center, the IM has a large gymnasium with four basketball courts, a rock climbing wall, table tennis, an indoor track, turf fields, badminton courts and more.

The IM Building also has mirrors — so gym buffs can marvel at their muscles.

However, the mirrors are a double-edged sword, and my first con of the IM Building.

The mirrors cause many people to spend more time looking at themselves than actually working out.

People hog the benches and equipment longer than they need to because they take 10- to 15-minute breaks between sets to look at themselves.

This brings me to my next con: the IM Building is chronically overcrowded, and there are often not enough machines to accommodate its patrons.

Additionally, the gym isn’t organized by muscle group so machines are sporadically placed in odd locations.

My last con is that the IM Building is completely out of the way for anyone who doesn’t live in East Halls or certain parts of Pollock Halls.

For those living off campus, the IM Building can be a 20- to 30-minute hike.

White Building

Located right next to the HUB-Robeson Center, the White Building's location is its first pro since it's closer to off-campus apartments and farther residence halls.

This makes it a convenient stop after class or in-between classes to get a quick lift in.

Because of this, the White Building is a common choice for non-first-years.

Despite being smaller than the IM gym, its size is a pro because it causes students to gravitate toward the more spacious IM.

However, this is ironic because it makes the IM Building more crowded than the White Building.

As someone who has been to both gyms a variety of times, I can confidently say the White Building is consistently less crowded than the IM Building.

This could have to do with the fact that there are no mirrors, and people are more likely to actually exercise as opposed to flexing for 20 minutes.

The cherry on top is the White Building also has an indoor pool, two basketball courts and a few multipurpose rooms.

Its size is its only con as it has less facilities and less exercise equipment compared to the IM gym.

Winner: The White Building

The White Building is the superior gym when compared to the IM. If you can get over not being able to flex in mirrors, then I think you’ll agree.

The location is just unbeatable along with its less-crowded experience compared to the hassle required to get to the IM Building and attempt to have a good lift.

