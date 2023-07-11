Unique things to do in, around State College | Blog

While oftentimes lively and full of entertainment, it’s no secret that State College can also be mundane.

State College is by no means a big city and is dominated by Penn State culture.

When it’s not football season and it starts to get cold outside, life in Happy Valley can feel repetitive and lacking in fun activities if you don’t know where to look.

So for those struggling to find things to do or don’t know where to look, here are some engaging places to visit in and around State College for something fun to do.

Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum

Located in Boalsburg, the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum features two main areas — the Columbus Chapel and the Boal Mansion.

Columbus Chapel contains many artifacts, including two pieces of the True Cross of Jesus, numerous oil paintings and even a lock of Napoleon's hair.

The Boal Mansion is the authentic mansion that eight generations of the Boal family — the founders of Boalsburg — lived in. It contains a large amount of historical relics, including a desk that allegedly belonged to Christopher Columbus.

This fascinating museum is only nine minutes away from State College and has numerous other events that take place there including musicals and festivals, all of which can be found on its website.

Black Moshannon State Park

It would be pretty difficult to make a list of things to do in and around State College without including some form of hiking or outdoor activity.

So in an effort to find somewhere other than Mount Nittany to hike, I recommend checking out Black Moshannon State Park.

This state park is 3,480 acres and includes numerous fun activities. You can go biking, swimming, boating and fishing, among other activities.

There are also parts of the park that are open for hunting and camping, although I'd do more research on this before you just start hunting wherever you want.

Another interesting thing about this state park is that it contains the largest reconstituted bog in Pennsylvania.

It’s about a 30-minute drive away from State College, so be aware of that if you don’t have a car at school and are planning to go.

Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park

If you haven’t ever seen a cavern, I highly recommend you check out Penn’s Cave sometime.

Seeing all the natural rock formations is awesome, and if that isn’t enough for you, Penn’s Cave gives its tour fully on a boat since the cavern is filled with water.

The 45-50 minute tour will take you through all the beautiful sights the cave has to offer, and if you want to see even more, a wildlife tour is also available.

The wildlife tour is by bus and takes you around the Penn’s Caves property, which has been carefully preserved, where you will see a wide variety of animals, including bison, bears, wolves and more.

The cherry on top is a walk through their butterfly garden, so if you’re feeling up for an adventure, go to Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park for a few different options.

Escape Room Inc.

Located right in downtown State College, Escape Room Inc. is exactly what it sounds like — an escape room.

For those of you not familiar with what escape rooms are, they’re puzzle games that require creativity and teamwork to ultimately escape the room you’re trapped in together.

While this isn’t exactly a one-of-a-kind experience, as you can find escape rooms all over the place, they are a consistently fun group activity to do with friends.

If you need something to take up an afternoon, you could do worse than a small room you need to try to escape out of.

