Trying out State College’s Margarita’s Pizzeria | Review

If you’re a Penn State student, you must know about the many — and I mean many — pizzerias that downtown State College has to offer.

Whether it’s a late night snack or a sit-down meal, State College has an endless amount of options for a slice of pizza.

Despite the typical variety of pizza choices, I chose to grab a quick bite at Margarita's Pizzeria.

Located on 222 W. Beaver Ave., Margarita’s Pizzeria has been in business for almost 20 years. The pizzeria is owned by husband and wife, Margaret and Juan Cruz.

I’ve seen the pizzeria quite a few times on my walk to and from Target, yet never found myself wanting to go inside and eat.

Although there was no specific reason as to why I chose to stay away from Margarita's Pizzeria, there also wasn’t one that encouraged me to go and eat there.

As a New Jersey native, I find myself more than qualified to be writing this pizza review. Not only that, I happened to work at a pizzeria called Mario’s Famous Pizzeria for more than five years.

So, yeah, I know a thing or two about pizza.

After my last class of the day, not only was I sweating, but I was starving as I walked up to Margarita’s Pizzeria

I was greeted with a friendly smile from Margaret, who takes the orders and helps the customers while Juan makes the pizzas.

Tomato Pesto Pizza

From buffalo chicken to the Margarita’s specialty, there were quite a few pizza-bilities for the toppings. I was having a tough time deciding which one I wanted to order.

According to Margaret, the tomato pesto is “the most popular” choice of pizza.

The fresh pesto, sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes definitely caught my eye.

One word — mouthwatering.

I took her recommendation and ordered a tomato pesto personal pizza. I’m a sucker for pesto sauce on my pizzas, sandwiches and pastas.

I was pretty disappointed that they didn’t have any slices to sell because I would’ve liked to try more than one type of pizza. However, I definitely made the right choice.

“This tomato one is very dangerous,” Juan said. “The tomatoes retain the heat.”

Right out of the oven, my pizza was served to me in a small tray. It was extremely hot and looked extremely delicious.

The taste was so fresh; homemade pizza is the best pizza. I don’t remember the last time I had a slice of pizza that wasn’t Domino’s or Pizza Hut.

I could taste the fresh tomatoes with every bite I took.

My only critique would be that the pizza itself was a little too greasy for my liking.

“Are you going to be able to eat all of that?” Margaret said to me.

She packed up my remaining two slices in tin foil and put it in a to-go bag for me.

Cannoli

After finishing two slices of my personal pizza, I took a couple of minutes to digest before deciding to order myself a cannoli.

Was I excited? Yes. I have a huge sweet tooth. I would not be able to forgive myself if I went on with the rest of my day without trying this cannoli.

Margarita’s had quite a few options for desserts as well. Behind the counter, there were a variety of cookies and baked goods.

“I tell myself I’m not allowed to eat [a cannoli] because I could eat them everyday,” Margaret said. “Everyday I could have one.”

The cannoli I received was much bigger than any cannoli I’ve ever gotten anywhere else.

Although it’s just a cannoli, the presentation was beautiful. It was wrapped in sheet paper; the shell was covered in powdered sugar; the cannoli cream oozed out of the shell and on each side was a piece of chewy candy.

All I have to say is, holy cannoli!

The shell was so soft, just like it should be. The cannoli cream was absolutely to die for. I wasn’t a huge fan of the candy as I think it was an odd addition to the cannoli itself.

It took me a total of three minutes to finish that cannoli. It was so delicious. In my very last bites, the cannoli broke in my hands. I cannoli imagine that this was what enjoying a dessert looked like.

Final Thoughts

My experience at Margarita’s Pizzeria was great. It was definitely one of the better pizzas I’ve had here in State College. Margaret and Juan were both so great to meet and chat as I ate my food. They take pride in getting to know their customers and wave regularly at the students who pass their pizzeria.

I highly recommend that you stop by and grab a cannoli before 7 p.m. Monday through Friday — you will not be disappointed!

