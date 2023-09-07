To sit or to stand | Ranking the CATA Bus seating options

From the Blue Loop to the Red Link, most Penn State students are familiar with the CATA Bus system that loops around the University Park campus and the surrounding area.

If you’re lucky enough to score a seat on one of these buses instead of fighting the laws of gravity to maintain your balance, then you’re faced with a selection of different seating options.

5. On the tire

Coming in last place are the seats in the back of the bus, positioned directly on top of the tires. Not only is space limited, but you’re cramped in between a few metal poles and people standing right on top of you.

To make things worse, you face other passengers while trying to avoid eye contact. Once you arrive at your destination, you have to fight your way through the sea of standing passengers down the stairs and toward the exit.

4. The back

Ranking just above the tire seats are the very last seats on the bus, lining the back wall. There are five right next to each other, and while they may offer slightly more leg room, you are going to once again need to battle the standing passengers to the exit.

Often, a few of these seats won’t be filled because passengers can’t fight their way through the crowd of students standing in front of them.

3. Any set of two

Coming in third place are any set of two seats that face the front of the bus. If you’re lucky, the CATA Bus could be emptier than normal, and you could luck out with a row to yourself.

More often than not, you’re going to be bumping knees with strangers. However, even with a buddy next to you, exiting the bus can be swift and easy from a set of two.

2. The front eight

The first seats you encounter when you step on a CATA Bus are eight seats — four on each side — facing each other.

If you score a seat here, you’ll find yourself with lots of legroom and the ability to exit from either the back or front doors swiftly. Even though you’re sitting next to multiple other people, the seats feel more spaced out than other groupings on the bus.

1. The singles

Coming out on top are the three single seats in the middle of the bus. Positioned directly next to the bus’s exit, these seats are usually occupied quickly and offer the luxury of a peaceful solo ride with little to no interaction with other passengers.

Despite that some seats are more favorable than others, many Penn State students would agree that any seat is better than standing and attempting to stay upright when the driver breaks a bit too hard.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students jam out to new tunes this fall As Penn State students begin to settle into the new academic year, some of the summer tunes …