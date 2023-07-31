Three tips to make the trip back to Happy Valley stress-free | Blog

As July comes to a close and August begins, students will face the stress, anxiety and excitement of heading to State College for the fall semester.

Traveling to school, unpacking and setting up rooms, then seeing friends can sometimes be overwhelming after a summer away.

While I’m not super over-zealous about things being in order or planned, I do like to have an idea of what I need to get done and how I’m going to get it done.

To ensure an easy, effortless move-in, here are some tips that I use to make sure everything stays hassle-free.

Pack everything one or two days in advance

This might be common sense for most people, but don’t leave all packing to be done the morning of or the night before.

People are 10 times more likely to forget things or pack the wrong items when they’re in a rush.

Packing late at night or early in the morning when tired increases your likelihood to make mistakes as well. Spacing out packing just makes everything easier.

These are all luxuries that we wouldn’t be able to have if we were in a hurry to get out of the door.

Get everything done before getting to school

As move in comes nearer, packing and physically going to school isn’t the only thing that needs to be done in order to be prepared.

Personally, I usually make a new workout program for school to mix things up, write down my schedule and update my calendar with everything I need to do — among other things.

While this is what I do to prepare, others may have more or less things to get done. Needless to say, procrastinating these things makes moving in much harder.

Trust me, when you get to school and everyone is hanging out, you’ll be happy you got everything done, and you don’t have to sit around doing work you could’ve done a week ago.

It’s also just one less thing to worry about, and the chances of getting overwhelmed will decrease.

Plan out the trip

The last rule I follow when making the trek back to school is to plan out the drive before it’s time to actually get on the road.

Making a wrong turn, hitting traffic or being confused on what you’re doing are all things that contribute to the stress of a long drive.

The first two can actually affect how long it takes to get there, too, which affects your move in. You don’t want to get to college inadvertently at 10 p.m. and then immediately unload.

Careful planning can help make sure all of these things don’t happen.

Make sure to set your alarm and give yourself some time to load up the car, so you can be on the road when you want to.

Load up Google Maps or Waze with the right address, charge your phone and good luck moving back in.

