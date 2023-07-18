Three movie theaters near State College to check out this summer | Blog

For readers, gamers, or film buffs, it can be difficult to indulge in hobbies during the school year with homework, extracurriculars, jobs and life in general.

The summer break presents the perfect opportunity to experience newly released films in theaters.

If anyone’s anticipating the releases of “Barbenheimer” and “Barbie” or just want to find time to head to the movies this fall, here are the best theaters in State College.

The State Theatre

The State Theatre may be a very obvious choice to most people, yet it would be criminal not to include it.

While not the best option to see the newest blockbuster movies coming out, the State Theatre is a great place to see showings of classic films.

For example, “Grease” is playing at 7 p.m. Sunday, so if anyone enjoys seeing their previously released favorites in a movie theater setting, the State Theatre is definitely for them.

Along with newer movies, the theater plays movies of a wide variety of genres and fame levels.

Easily the greatest thing about the State Theatre, of course, is its location — right in downtown State College between the Corner Room and BRGR.

There’s no need to drive anywhere, and after that, moviegoers can easily get some food, enjoy a nice walk home and talk about the movie.

UEC College 9 Theatre

For new movies, College 9 Theatre is the place.

College 9 is a more traditional movie theater that primarily shows the most recent blockbusters coming to theaters around the country.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and all of the most anticipated movies are consistently shown there.

There’s nothing incredibly special or unique about it, but College 9 is an overall solid option for all moviegoers.

The only downside is that it’s about a 11-minute drive from downtown State College, so keep that in mind when making plans to go.

UEC State College 12 Theatre

UEC State College 12, is extremely similar to College 9 Theatre. It’s also a normal movie theater that mostly shows new releases, located about 11 minutes away from downtown State College, this time in the opposite direction as College 9 Theatre.

It’s right next to the Nittany Mall, which makes getting there more convenient for people who don’t have cars at school, as CATA’s College Avenue Connector runs to the Nittany Mall.

Want to see a new release but don’t have a car? State College 12 is the best option for you.

