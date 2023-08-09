Things to do in State College as the summer winds down | Blog

Late August is an exciting time for college students, from incoming first-years preparing to embark on their collegiate journey to rising fourth-years headed to make the most of the final year of their undergraduate experience.

Whether it be attending welcome week events, reconnecting with friends or going to football games, the first few weeks of the fall semester at Penn State are always lively.

For everyone interested in finding new things to do when they get on campus, here’s a list of activities in State College from mid- to late-August.

Aug. 15

8 p.m. — Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

For fans of live music, The State Theatre presents singer Samantha Fish and musician Jesse Dayton with an 8 p.m. performance on Aug. 15 at the Friedman Auditorium.

The two will play music from their collaborative album, “Death Wish Blues,” which is “a body of work” born from a “shared passion” for pushing the limits of blues music, The State Theatre website said.

Tickets are $46 until the day of the show, when they’ll rise to $51.

Aug. 16

5:30 p.m. — Live after 5

Live after 5 is a weekly music concert from 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Aug. 30 at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

According to the Downtown State College Improvement District, the concert series “features some of the best local musicians in the area.”

The weekly line up can be found here.

8 p.m. — Asleep at the Wheel

Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel will be performing at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Friedman Auditorium.

The group has earned 10 Grammy Awards and charted across four consecutive decades since its foundation over 50 years ago.

Tickets are $46 until the day of the show, when they will rise to $51.

Aug. 18

11:30 a.m. — Downtown State College Farmers Market

The Downtown State College Farmers Market takes place from 11:30-5:30 p.m. every Friday from May until the end of November on Locust Lane.

According to its website, the market features “locally produced items” and can be a great place to explore if you’re into fresh food and plants.

Aug. 23

1 p.m. — Involvement Fair

Easily the best way to get involved on campus, the fall 2023 Involvement Fair will take place from 1-5 p.m. on the HUB-Robeson Center Lawn.

Most student organizations will set up a table at the involvement fair to recruit new members. This must-go campus event is a great way to join clubs and meet new people.

Aug. 25

8 p.m. — Stories Under the Sky

Stories Under the Sky is a recurring storytelling session led by storytellers from the State College community and Department of Anthropology researchers that will take place from 8-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Childhood’s Gate Children’s Garden at Penn State’s Arboretum.

At this event, myths, legends and histories from “diverse cultures” are shared under the open sky, followed by stargazing if the weather permits.

Aug. 26

9 a.m. — LION Dash 5k

This year’s Living in One Neighborhood, or LION, Dash 5K will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26 on the 200 block of Allen Street.

At this event, participants run or walk through State College neighborhoods while wearing Penn State gear.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. the day of and costs $15 for participants under the age of 18 and college students with an ID, and $20 for all other participants. According to its Eventbrite page, all proceeds will go to Centre Safe, and the first 100 participants are guaranteed t-shirts.

This event is a great opportunity to get active, explore the State College community and support a local nonprofit organization.

Aug. 27

12 p.m. — Annual Food Truck Rally in the Valley

Housing Transitions’ annual Food Truck Rally in the Valley will take place from 12-3 p.m. on Aug. 27 on the 200 block of South Allen Street.

The event will include several food trucks including Bees Knees Coffee, Bonnie Blue’s Smokeys and Sweets, Brazilian Munchies, Crumbkowski, Idou Coffee, Real Taste 570, Rebelz Mobile Cuisine, Savory Station and Sunset Slush.

Aug. 31

5 p.m. — LION Bash

This year’s Living in One Neighborhood, or LION, Bash will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Allen Street Gates downtown.

According to its website, the block party will include music, food and activities for all ages, as well as educational opportunities for Penn State students and borough residents.

7 p.m. — ARHS Cinemas

ARHS Cinemas is a weekly showing of movies about a variety of subjects that will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the Freeman Auditorium.

The free weekly event provides “quality entertainment in an alcohol and drug free environment” and is available to those with a valid Penn State ID.

There is one showing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., followed by three showings on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight. All films are hand selected by the organizers executive board and the general membership of the Association of Residence Hall Students.

