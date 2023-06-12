These State College apartments should be on your wishlist | Blog

Finding housing as a Penn State student is a ginormous pain, especially needing to sign a lease for the next year early in the fall semester.

For new students, here’s a piece of advice I wish I knew as a first-year: Come mid-fall, you should have who you're living with figured out, and at least be looking for where you want to live.

If you want to be ahead of the game, getting your lease signed and your living situation out of the way early won’t hurt either, but this normally doesn’t happen for one reason or another.

However, if the fall semester is coming to a close and you still have yet to sign a lease, time is running out.

Trust me, it’s hard to try and squeeze in somewhere late, and before you know it, you’ll be stuck with very few options left.

Something that definitely would have helped first-year me make a decision quicker would have been knowing which apartments were good.

I didn’t really go downtown often during my first semester because it’s far from the bubble that is East Halls, so I didn’t know much about the off-campus apartments in State College.

I also had a hard time finding places online, and at the time, would've appreciated a definitive list of all around good apartments that I could have based my decision off of more.

So I figured given my status as a Daily Collegian blogger, I would make just that: a list of some of my personal favorite apartment buildings in downtown State College that I'd recommend you check out when you're looking for places to live.

Cedarbrook at The Canyon

Cedarbrook at The Canyon, otherwise known as simply Cedarbrook, is the first apartment building that comes to mind when I think of the best places to live off-campus.

The apartments themselves are nice enough — modern and well laid out. If you’re lucky enough to get one, Cedarbrook also has the best balconies in State College.

You’d definitely recognize the building if you saw it, as the large balconies are easily identifiable and often packed with people on nice days.

This apartment building is very popular and lively as a result. You’re bound to meet at least a few people you’ll get along with on your floor since there are so many people living there.

But the real highlight of Cearbrook is the location. It’s about a two-minute walk to State College’s bars and nightlife, as well as frat row.

It’s right smack in the middle of everything, yet still not too far away from campus so you can get to class or the gym easily.

The company that owns Cedarbrook, The Canyon, also owns other nice and reasonably priced apartment buildings like Beaver Hill and Alexander Court.

So if you can’t get an apartment at Cedarbrook, I recommend checking out their other buildings.

Pugh Centre

While Pugh Centre is a little bit more on the expensive side when compared to Cedarbrook, the benefits that come with this higher price are very sizable.

Pugh Centre is nicer than Cedarbrook in a lot of ways. The apartments are bigger and have an even better layout. If you're lucky enough to get a corner apartment, you’ll be blessed with a window-heavy living room with a great view.

It’s also pretty cheap considering the amount of single bedrooms in each apartment, and you’ll have access to a solid gym in the apartment itself.

As for its location, Pugh Centre is even closer to all of Penn State’s bars than Cedarbrook is, with the Phyrst and Champs being right across the street.

It’s also not far from campus and close to all of State College’s food options.

The only real downside to Pugh Centre is the price, which isn’t even much higher than other places, so if that doesn’t bother you, go for Pugh Centre.

The Edge

The last place I’ll discuss is The Edge, which is located across the street from Cedarbrook, right above Roots Natural Kitchen.

There is not that much I can say about The Edge that I haven’t already said about Cedarbrook and Pugh Centre.

Though it may not be the cheapest apartment, it’s well worth its price. The apartments have a very modern and clean look with space and all around solid apartments.

It too is in a prime location, relatively close to everything and has a gym, like Pugh Centre. It’s not too crowded of a building either, so if you think having less apartments on each floor might be more your vibe, The Edge is for you.