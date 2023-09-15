The top 10 best movie soundtracks | Blog

With movie theaters back in full throttle and new music being constantly released, ranking the best movie soundtracks came to mind.

Despite countless movies having iconic songs that give life to scenes, these are the movies well known for their soundtracks.

1. “Interstellar”

Coming in first place is none other than the movie starring Matthew McConaughey, “Interstellar.”

It was hard to not dedicate this entire piece solely to films with Hans Zimmer’s compositions in it; every movie with a Zimmer’s soundtrack is a classic. To list a few, there‘s “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Dark Knight” and more recently “Dune.”

“Interstellar,” is such an eerie and complicated film. The songs, such as the first track: “First Step” really encapsulates this mood.

2. “The Greatest Showman”

Not only was “The Greatest Showman” an excellent movie, but it also had one of the best soundtracks I’ve ever heard.

When I first watched the movie, I walked out of the theater with all the songs stuck in my head for the next few weeks.

I could never pass up a Zendaya and Zac Efron duet in “Rewrite the Stars.”

The songs in the soundtrack are of every mood. If you’re looking for something inspirational, there’s “A Million Dreams.” If you’re looking for a heartbreaking song, “Never Enough” is a perfect track.

3. “Don’t Worry Darling”

I recently watched “Don’t Worry Darling” for the first time a few days ago. Even though it received backlash, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

The plot was intense but in some scenes, the songs completely contrasted the mood.

These songs were all from the 50s to match the “old-time” setting of the movie. As the plot thickened, things went wrong for the main character, Alice, causing a contrast between the storyline and the background music.

My favorite track from the movie was “The Right Time” by Ray Charles.

This made the soundtrack almost vital to the plot of the movie.

4. “Surf’s Up”

This movie is such a hidden gem and doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

Shia LaBeouf voiced Cody Maverick, a penguin who dreamt of becoming the top surfer, and the filmmakers delivered by giving him groovy “surfer dude” music as his soundtrack.

Songs like “Drive” by Incubus and “Into Yesterday” by Sugar Ray invoked the best kind of summer beach feeling.

MORE BLOGS

+2 Best live action adaptations | Blog Hollywood loves a good live action remake, with hundreds of book-to-film adaptations coming …

5. “Black Panther”

The Marvel film was released in 2018 and featured a handful of famous artists, including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Travis Scott, Vince Staples and many more.

The soundtrack includes a variety of genres like hip-hop, trap music and most importantly, traditional African music, which Ludwig Göransson used when making the original score.

All in all, musical collaborations and the film itself empowered the African American community.

6. “Tangled”

Adding a Disney princess movie to the ranking seems super biased, but this is the only one on this list. Out of all Disney movies, I thought these songs were the best thanks to Mandy Moore’s fitting voice for Rapunzel’s songs.

This is such a comfort movie, with memorable love songs and one of the best villain songs: “Mother Knows Best.”

7. “Guardians of the Galaxy”

A big part of this movie was the fact that the main character, Peter Quill, has a Walkman with a bunch of popular “old” songs. So, of course, the soundtrack features songs like “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede and “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum.

In this film, Quill and other characters are trying to steal an orb from an evil villain in space. Having these oldies in the background while characters are flying through space makes the film seem less “extraterrestrial” and more comedic.

8. “Rio”

When you have a movie starring Anne Hathaway, will.i.am and Jamie Foxx, how could you not have an amazing soundtrack?

The two songs from this movie that always stick to me are “Fly Love” and obviously “Hot Wings (I Wanna Party),” which encapsulates Brazilian pop and samba in a really fun and upbeat way.

9. “The Breakfast Club”

Another coming-of-age movie with songs that fill the teen spirit like“We Are Not Alone” by Karla DeVito and “Didn’t I Tell You” by Joyce Kennedy.

We also can’t forget about the iconic scene of Judd Nelson raising his fist in the air while “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds plays in the background perfectly showing how Nelson’s character finally gets the girl and celebrates.

10. “Clueless”

“Clueless” is a classic, coming-of-age movie with one of the best opening song choices called “Kids In America” by Kim Wilde, accompanied by a chaotic montage of Cher Horowitz and her friends.

This scene gives the best outlook as to where this movie is going to go.

MORE BLOGS

Top 6 weirdest laws in Pennsylvania | Blog Both out-of-state and in-state students might be surprised at some of the following laws in …