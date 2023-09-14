The burgers, beverages and baskets of Beaver Stadium | Review

Nothing beats a bite inside Beaver Stadium.

The gates of Beaver Stadium are officially open for the football season. Over the next few months, prides of Nittany Lion fans will squeeze inside the stadium to cheer on the collegiate team.

I love everything about Penn State football — except for the game lengths. By the third quarter, my stomach rumbles so loud that I swear James Franklin can hear from the field.

Luckily for Franklin, and everyone else within earshot, Beaver Stadium offers concessions during the season. Restaurants like Caliente Pizza and Wing Kitchen have booths, but the stadium also serves its own cuisine.

Last weekend, I tried five of Beaver Stadium’s own concessions throughout the game. I got a variety of burgers, beverages and baskets to cover as much ground as possible.

Here are five of Beaver Stadium’s independent concessions, ranked worst to best.

No. 5: Cheeseburger with potato chips

When you look at this photo, what first catches your eye?

If your answer is anything other than the size of the beef patty, you’re wrong.

Although I wasn’t expecting a gorgeous presentation, I expected the cheeseburger to be uniform. The patty looked cold and almost uncooked, and I was hesitant to take a bite.

But I had a job to do. I took a generous bite and immediately wished I had any other job.

The cheeseburger was bland and boring. The meat blended with the bun, creating an unpleasant texture between my teeth.

I didn’t add any condiments to the cheeseburger, which could’ve helped its case… but I’ll never know, because I’ll probably never order the cheeseburger again.

At least the potato chips were light and crispy. Thank you, Utz.

No. 4: Soft pretzel

Beaver Stadium’s soft pretzel proves salt works wonders.

The soft pretzel was a warm golden brown, decorated with bright chunks of salt. My mouth was laced with a salty film after my first bite.

I wasn’t mad that I only tasted salt — just a bit bored. The dry and chewy dough made me feel like I was gnawing on a salt cube for an entire quarter.

Beaver Stadium’s soft pretzel tastes like every other soft pretzel I’ve ever had. I wasn’t floored by a unique flavor profile, or skeptical because of an odd pretzel shape.

For a reliable yet dull concession, go for the soft pretzel. If you’re a big fan of Beaver Stadium’s soft pretzel, I hope you take my opinions with a grain of salt.

No. 3: Loaded Fries

I’d never tried loaded fries before this review, and I was excited to broaden my horizons.

Beaver Stadium’s loaded french fries were topped with pulled pork smothered in barbecue sauce, melted cheese and flakes of seasoning. I could feel drool pooling just from the sight of the meal.

The fries had a bit of an unexpected heat. I had to pause between bites to let my mouth cool down, but I didn’t mind.

The pulled pork melted in my mouth and fell apart as I dug through the dish. The cheese was creamy and smooth, complimenting the stringy texture of the pork.

The toppings touched each french fry, and the serving was plenty enough for myself and my friends.

The meal would’ve ranked higher if it wasn’t so messy. I felt a bit uneasy balancing the dish between the skinny stands of the student section.

I’ve spilled two hot chocolates inside Beaver Stadium already. I don’t need to add another concession to that list.

No. 2: Pepsi

I know, I know – Pepsi isn’t really a Beaver Stadium original.

But how can you enter Beaver Stadium and not order a Pepsi? For Nittany Lion fans, the drink is a gameday essential.

The soda comes in a themed Beaver Stadium cup, which I use in my apartment. Now, I always have a part of the stadium and its spirit with me.

The beverage was crisp, cold and bubbly. After trying the other concessions, Pepsi was the perfect palette cleaner.

My roommate said Beaver Stadium’s Pepsi “jump starts her heart,” which is exactly what you need near the end of the dreaded third quarter.

No. 1: Chicken basket with french fries

Bring on the baskets.

Beaver Stadium’s chicken basket was a crunchy and crispy concoction. The chicken was a deep orange-gold, speckled with rich seasoning. The warmth of the chicken lingered in my mouth after the first few bites.

The french fries were stiff and paired well with the chicken. I had no complaints.

The chicken basket is a popular concession for all the right reasons. Nittany Lion fans can never go wrong with the dish.

When I tried the chicken basket this past weekend, “Cruel Summer” echoed through the stadium. That had to be a sign of its greatness.

