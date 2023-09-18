Ten upcoming albums to look forward to this fall

This year has already proven to be a successful year for new music, and the next few months seem to be no exception.

Here are 10 upcoming albums to listen to this semester:

1. “Scarlet” — Doja Cat (Sept. 22)

Despite her fair share of controversies this year, Doja Cat’s fourth studio album is highly anticipated. In an interview with Variety, She describes this record as a more “masculine” follow-up to her previous album “Planet Her.”

The record’s lead single, “Paint The Town Red,” became Doja Cat’s first solo No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

2. “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” — Chappell Roan (Sept. 22)

Chappell Roan describes her music as “dark pop with ballad undertones.” Her upcoming debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” showcases these themes in a way that Gen Z can relate to.

Roan had previously been selected to open for singer Olivia Rodrigo during her “Sour Tour” and will open for her again during Rodrigo’s upcoming “Guts World Tour.”

3. “Autumn Variations” — Ed Sheeran (Sept. 29)

“Autumn Variations” marks the English musician's seventh studio album and his first non-collaborative album with a title that’s not a mathematical symbol.

The singer-songwriter described the album: "After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded.”

The album contains 14 songs and is produced by American musician and founding member of the rock band The National, Aaron Dessner.

4. “Alone in a Crowd” — Oliver Tree (Sept. 29)

The American singer reached international fame following the release of his song “Life Goes On” in 2021. His upcoming album follows the release of his 2022 record “Cowboy Tears.”

Tree has previously toured with artists such as Lil Dicky and Hobo Johnson. He also dated singer Melanie Martinez from 2019 to 2020.

5. “For All the Dogs” — Drake (Oct. 6)

The announcement of the rapper’s eighth studio album comes immediately after the release of his seventh album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” and his collaborative album “Her Loss” with 21 Savage.

In August, Drake shared the album’s cover art, which features a white dog with red eyes drawn by his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

6. “Something to Give Each Other” — Troye Sivan (Oct. 13)

It’s been five years since singer, actor, and former YouTube star released his 2018 record “Bloom.”

Sivan described the record’s lead single, “Rush,” as the experience of feeling “confident, free and liberated.”

7. “Zig” — Poppy (Oct. 27)

Poppy isn’t your typical musician. The former YouTube star has experimented with a wide variety of music genres. Most notably, she’s known for her android-like, uncanny valley style of surreal performance.

Her fifth studio album will be released next month and will supposedly feature a “dark pop” aesthetic.

8. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift (Oct. 27)

Swift’s highly anticipated fourth re-recorded album comes exactly nine years after the original record-breaking pop album graced listeners back in 2014.

This album will include its original 16 tracks, alongside five brand new “From the Vault” tracks exclusive to the re-record.

9. “Higher” — Chris Stapleton (Nov. 10)

The country star’s fifth album is set to release just one month after Stapleton brings his “All American Road Show” to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The record will feature 14 tracks, including the single “White Horse.” It’s already been a big year for Stapleton as he performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, and won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

10. “Pink Friday 2” — Nicki Minaj (Nov. 17)

The “Queen of Rap” makes a comeback with her first studio album in five years, returning with the sequel to her debut album Pink Friday.

Following the release of the record, Minaj stated she would be going on tour sometime in early 2024.

