Table talk: The best places to sit on campus | Blog

Nobody ever really thinks about tables.

In college, they’re where we eat, study and spend most of our time lingering between classes.

There are thousands of tables around Penn State’s campus to accommodate all of us, but there are a few that stand out among the rest.

You may be asking, "What exactly makes a table great?"

When walking around campus to try and find the very best tables to include here, I took into account how comfortable it was to sit at, how effective it would be to get work done and how easy it was to get quick food access.

So, the grading scale is based on comfortability, workability and “foodability.”

Without further ado, here are my five go-to tables to work, eat or just hang out at on campus.

5. Bellisario Media Center: first-floor high-top table

As a journalism major, I spend a considerable amount of time in the media center portion of the Willard Building.

I’ve sat at pretty much every table on all three floors, and the most practical one for this list was the high top on the first floor.

There are usually plenty of spots to sit along the sleek marble counter, and outlets lined up in case your phone or laptop needs a charge.

The one downside of this table is that your best option for food is the vending machines, which are not ideal.

Comfortability: 7/10

Workability: 9/10

Foodability: 5/10

4. Paterno Library Reading Room: long tables

Whenever I study in the library, I sit at one of the rustic wooden tables in the Paterno Reading Room.

Some refer to it as the “Harry Potter room” because it resembles the iconic Hogwarts Great Hall tables, but they also remind me of something out of “Dead Poets Society” or “Gilmore Girls.”

These tables practically emanate academic success; however, they can get crowded during finals season.

There’s also lots of natural light, which in my opinion is way better than being sandwiched in between stacks of books in other parts of the library.

Starbucks downstairs is also a huge advantage of sitting here.

Comfortability: 6/10

Workability: 10/10

Foodability: 8/10

3. The HUB-Robeson Center: second-floor circle tables

The circle tables on the second floor of the HUB-Robeson Center are some of the most coveted spots I’ve ever seen.

During the day, they seem to never be empty.

They’re perfect for eating or doing work with a group of friends and are also right next to huge windows for that natural sunlight.

There aren’t too many of them up there, so it’s easier to get work done compared to the squished tables by the food.

The HUB-Robeson Center has a food option for every mood you could ever be in, which bumps up these table’s scores majorly.

Comfortability: 7/10

Workability: 8/10

Foodability: 10/10

2. Kern Building Panera: high tops and booths

While the Kern Building is a little bit out of the way, the table options in Panera are some of the best on campus.

There’s a nice variation of high tops and booths for whatever you’re feeling, and it’s not typically too crowded.

However, it does get a little loud since most people go there to eat and not study.

I loved doing some Zoom classes here last semester and will probably revisit the tables this year.

Comfortability: 9/10

Workability: 7/10

Foodability: 10/10

1. Business Building: window tables

I miss having class in the Business Building because, in my opinion, it’s one of the coolest on campus.

The first floor is huge — filled with tables and lots of open space.

I sat at a window table right across from Saxbys, with built-in outlets and super comfortable chairs.

The booths scattered around the first floor are also great places to sit, and there’s even more down on the ground floor.

Overall, I think the Business Building is both the perfect place to grab food since Saxby’s is easily accessible and a productive place to get work done.

Comfortability: 10/10

Workability: 10/10

Foodability: 10/10

MORE BLOGS

How ‘Barbenheimer’ unexpectedly changed the film industry | Blog It’s no secret that the movie event of the year happened this summer when Greta Gerwig’s “Ba…