Students’ restaurant wishlist for downtown State College

With five dining halls on campus, fast-food options throughout the HUB-Robeson Center and restaurants downtown, there are a variety of locations to consider.

Despite this, many students are looking to find newer food options beyond what’s currently available to them.

Muhammad Syed said Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would “thrive” in downtown State College.

“It’s very hard to get proper fried chicken around here. Plus, the restaurant could stay open late and cater to students coming from parties and bars,” Syed, a fourth-year studying management, said.

There’s a Popeyes situated near Penn State Altoona’s campus, but it’s a 45-minute drive away from the main campus.

Briana Demello said State College should have options such as an In-N-Out Burger, which is primarily a West Coast retail food chain.

“Being from California, a good, quick In-N-Out Burger is the best, and I wish we had one here,” Demello, a fourth-year studying biobehavioral health, said.

Aside from fast-food restaurants, some students wish there were more local establishments to frequent.

David Emro said he would love to see a restaurant with “traditional Greek food” in downtown State College.

“I know there’s a gyro place around here, but they usually don’t have a lot of the stuff that gets made in the ovens like Spanakopita, Pastitsio or any type of desserts,” Emro, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, said.

There’s a restaurant located off North Atherton Street, simply known as The Greek. Its website describes itself as having “authentic Greek cuisine in State College.”

Similarly, Evan Martin said he would like to see a “small, family business with Mexican classics.”

“I know we have Yallah Taco, but I think it would be nice if we had a place that wasn’t considered fast-food,” Martin, a first-year studying mechanical engineering, said.

Alina Antonucci said she wants to see more gluten-free options downtown, as opposed to being forced to eat in the dining halls.

“I’m very limited in the food that I can eat downtown. I know there’s options in the dining halls, but I have a hard time finding meals off campus,” Antonucci, a third-year studying psychology, said.

McKenzie Wake agrees and said Penn State could use more sit-down restaurants on College Avenue.

“There’s not much that’s considered fine-dining. Everything downtown is fast-food, and all the places to eat off campus are chain restaurants,” Wake, a third-year criminology student said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Penn State Queer Peers hosts Scavenger Hunt for resources offered at HUB-Robeson Center Queer Peers and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted a scavenger hunt starting …