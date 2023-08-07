Stores to shop for last-minute school supplies at Penn State | Blog

Shopping for new school supplies is one of the many activities that need to be done in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Though many classes allow digital note-taking and require software, I’m personally always in need of notebooks, pencils and other essential items required to participate in my classes.

Though some people enjoy shopping for school supplies, I find it to be one of the more mundane and tedious things about going back to school.

While it may seem like a pain to have to go and buy all the stuff you need after arriving at school, there are several places to shop on- and off-campus — and it helps save money in the long run after going through the syllabi.

So if you’re thinking of buying school supplies after you get to school, like me, here are some of the best places to do so.

Penn State Official Bookstore

Located in the HUB-Robeson Center, the Penn State Official Bookstore is perfectly situated right in the middle of everything, making it convenient to stop in between classes.

It is relatively close to most on-campus housing, as well as off-campus apartments that are across College Avenue.

But the best part about the Official Bookstore is that it has all the textbooks needed for classes, as well as school supplies — making it a one-trip stop.

Besides textbooks, the Official Bookstore has clothes, a library, a large computer section, home accessories and health and wellness items.

Be aware that at the beginning of the year, there may be a long line depending on the time.

However, this can be easily combated by going later or earlier in the day when people are less likely to be in the HUB for lunch.

Student Bookstore

Much of what was said about the Official Bookstore can be said about the Student Bookstore as well, which is located downtown right near Auntie Anne's and Hi-Way Pizza.

It also has textbooks and a wide selection of products, similar to what the Official Bookstore offers, so you can knock out a lot of your shopping in one trip.

Despite being smaller than the Official Bookstore, it’s usually less crowded.

The main difference, however, is that its location makes it more convenient if you live in an off-campus apartment downtown.

McLanahan’s

Located just down the street from The Waffle Shop downtown, McLanahan’s is a solid all-around store to get supplies at.

If you live in South Halls or any of the off-campus apartments downtown, then chances are McLanahan’s is the closest of these stores to you.

McLanahan’s is home to a wide variety of school and home-related supplies that make it a great place to shop.

It does not have textbooks, so you won’t be able to pick those up there; however, it doubles as a grocery store and has a deli if you want to knock out getting groceries and school supplies in one trip.

On top of this, it also has a large selection of Penn State merchandise.

Target

The last place on this list is not just any Target, but the one located in State College right below the Federal Taphouse restaurant.

As you’d expect, Target in fact does not have textbooks; however, it does have school supplies and plenty of other things.

So if you live on the west side of campus in a house or in an apartment, this Target may very well be the closest shop for you to get your school supplies at.

