State College community raises $10,000 in support of local boba spot

After being closed for the summer, boba restaurant Teadori opened its doors to the State College community again on Sept. 4.

But only two days later, the excitement of reopening quickly shifted to worry.

The owner of Teadori was told that a payment of $10,000 to the restaurant’s landlord was required by Sept. 8 or else Teadori could face eviction and go out of business.

According to the owner, the company is dealing with a large sum of debt — nearly $42,000 — due to being closed over the summer and not being able to pay rent. The boba place, which first opened last fall, had never experienced a student-less State College before this summer.

Faced with uncertainty, the owner quickly shared a call for support to Teadori’s patrons on Instagram.

The post read: “We may close down…” It urged State College community members to share the post and purchase e-gift cards.

The post immediately prompted action, according to Teadori’s owner.

“We got a response right away,” the owner said in regard to the post. “We received hundreds of DMs that day.”

By Wednesday evening, the shop reached a profit of $3,000. Thursday’s sales raised that total to $7,000.

On Friday afternoon, the shop officially reached the $10,000 mark, allowing it to make its rent payment and remain in business.

“As a business owner, you feel like you’re … fighting it alone,” the owner of Teadori said. “But it helps when you realize that there is support.”

According to the owner, Teadori offers a late night hang out spot for students other than the downtown bars and aims to provide a “second home away from home” for the State College community.

“Teadori is a place where they’re comfortable and safe,” the owner said. “I want them to know that we’re here, and they’re always welcome.”

Trevor Ullmann was hired by Teadori on Sept. 6 — the same day that the business made its first Instagram post regarding its uncertain future.

“I was like, ‘Oh, God, I might not have a job,’’ Ullman, a second-year studying finance, said regarding the post.

His first shift was from 5-9 p.m. the next day after the Instagram post, and he described the environment of the restaurant as “packed,” with a continuous flow of customers for the entire four hours.

“I feel like our Instagram really pushed out the message that we need help, and I think the community showed up,” he said.

Penn State student Van Nguyen heard from a friend that the restaurant might close in the middle of last week.

Nguyen, a fourth-year studying biomedical engineering, said she “had been meaning to go” since the boba shop originally opened in October 2022.

“I felt like this was the moment I had to go,” she said. “If I don’t go now, I may never, ever go.”

Nguyen and her friends stopped by Teadori both Wednesday and Thursday night. She said they were surprised at the outpouring of support.

“It’s crazy how something on social media spread so fast and how the State College community came together,” she said.

Nguyen said she hopes to return, especially to see the shop’s unofficial mascot — a small dog named Momo — and grab one of the shop’s oat milk drinks.

Kay Smith, on the other hand, said she has been going to Teadori at least once a week since it opened last year.

“Teadori is unlike any other place (where) you can get a drink on campus,” Smith, a third-year studying biorenewable systems, said. “Teadori isn’t just about the drinks — it’s (about) the experience.”

Smith said the shop’s “unique” flavors, nondairy options and friendly environment make it a “hangout spot, and not just a stop-in location.”

“I had been counting down the days till it opened,” she said. “I was so excited. I actually went the first day it was open.”

Finding out two days later that the bubble tea shop might close was “so sad,” according to Smith. But she was determined to support the store.

“Me and my friend went five times within three days,” she said. “There was one point where we sat for almost four hours, got a couple of drinks and hung out there the whole evening.”

When she learned that the restaurant had successfully raised the $10,000 needed to remain open, she was “relieved.”

“That is my comfort drink when I’m here, and it’s the best place to go and hang out and study,” she said. “I was dreading coming up with a new place.”

According to Teadori’s owner, the restaurant is planning to expand its food offerings in the coming weeks to increase revenues and stabilize its future.

