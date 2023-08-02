Six things to not bring for your dorm room | Blog

As Penn State move-in day approaches, many first-year students will likely find themselves scouring the internet for dorm essentials lists.

There are plenty of websites to find things you need. Mattress toppers, bed risers and decor to liven up the space are definitely must-buys.

As a first-year, I learned that many of these dorm “essentials” seemed realistic in theory, but I never found myself actually using them during the year.

You need every inch of space you can get in a dorm, so here are some suggestions for what to leave behind to maximize the functionality of your shared environment.

Tupperware containers

My mom and I had a field day when we made our trips to The Container Store and Target, buying a set of four different sized Tupperware containers and reusable storage bags for food.

I really thought I was going to use them for my leftover dining hall food and keep them in my fridge, but in reality, they collected dust at the top of my closet.

The dining halls have the option for takeout food in styrofoam containers, which most students take advantage of since it’s easy to dump them in the trash when they’re done.

No cleaning is required, and it gets the job done.

While tupperware might be handy at home for leftovers, you don’t need it at college.

A desk lamp

This is one of the most common items I see included on dorm must-buy lists, and I am seriously wondering why after not using mine once during my freshman year.

Now, I will say that having a phone charging pad on my desk lamp was nice for the couple of times my chargers were otherwise occupied with my AirPods or Apple Watch, but the light itself was useless.

If I ever needed to do work in the dark while my roommate was sleeping with the light off, it was always on my computer that lit itself.

And if you’re a reader like me, a mini book light is much more practical to hook onto the edge of whatever you’re reading so you can at least stay in your bed.

A suitcase or big travel bag

If you’re flying into Pennsylvania from another state or country, obviously you’ll need to have a suitcase with you for clothes, towels, toiletries and more.

However, I would recommend not storing a suitcase or large travel bag in your room.

They take up way too much space and can be easily substituted by a smaller duffel or tote bag if you want to spend the night in a friend’s room and pack overnight essentials.

The space under your bed is prime real estate for bins with extra clothes or gadgets, so don’t clog it up with a suitcase.

Typical school supplies

I was so accustomed to hitting the Target back-to-school aisles to get notebooks, pencils and highlighters that I didn’t even realize how little I’d use them in college.

Practically everything is digital now, and I opened Google Docs 10 times more than I opened the four-subject notebook I bought for the fall semester.

If taking notes on paper works better for you, that’s completely fine. I would just suggest waiting until after syllabus week to gauge how many notebooks you need to purchase.

But besides paper and pencils, most of the other high school supplies are irrelevant in the college classroom.

High school merchandise

Transitioning from high school to college is an incredibly daunting task, and many students have a hard time letting go of the memories made in their hometown.

I came to Penn State with multiple shirts from my high school tennis team and even hung my varsity letter on the wall by my desk.

But as I started to adjust to campus and really develop Penn State school spirit, I found myself only wearing my high school merchandise to the gym every once in a while.

College is a new chapter in your life that doesn't require you to wear the colors of your high school, but instead trade them in for the blue and white that every other person on campus knows and loves.

Too many decorative pillows and other decorations

Pinterest can be both a wonderful and dangerous place for a college freshman to get dorm inspiration.

Everyone wants an aesthetically pleasing bed setup with matching comforters and pillows, but having too many throw pillows just leads to them getting tossed on the floor half the time.

The same goes for room accessories like beanbag or bungee chairs that may sound good when guests visit your room, but in reality there’s just no space for them.

My friends would usually join me on my bed or hang out on my desk chair when they visited.

Remember, at least for your first year of college, less is more.

