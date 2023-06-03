Rhoneymeade Fest 2023 cultivates community in downtown State College

Rhoneymeade Fest 2023 kicked off on Friday in downtown State College, bringing multicultural music and visual art to the community.

The "family-friendly" three-day festival includes live musical and visual performances, community poetry, guided hikes, yoga and food and drinks from local businesses.

More than 45 artists are performing in the 2023 Rhoneymeade Fest at downtown State College locations like Sidney Friedman Park, 3 Dots Downtown, Zeno's Pub and Rhoneymeade.

According to the executive director of 3 Dots Downtown, Erica Quinn, 2023 is the second year that 3 Dots Downtown will serve as a location for Rhoneymeade Fest performers.

“Last year's [festival] was so good, we decided to make this one much bigger in scale,” Quinn said.

Quinn said the Rhoneymeade Fest helped connect her to the State College community, and she was “inspired” and “excited" to host artists at 3 Dots Downtown.

3 Dots Downtown receives grants to help prepare for the festival and host performers, according to Quinn.

Quinn called the festival “a labor of love," that the community gets “really excited“ about as they “watch it grow."

On Friday, 3 Dots Downtown had a “street festival” with drinks on its patio, free clothes and bands on the street and its terrace.

Quinn said 3 Dots Downtown tries to do “immersive exhibits” where people can come and get “transformed in some way.”

Laurencio Ruiz’s exhibit, “The Lastree,” is about climate change, an issue he said needs to be spoken about because something must be done about it.

Ruiz said he wants to find humanity through his art.

Ruiz said art builds community, and events like Rhoneymeade Fest “reach out to people.”

“I love the community aspect of [Rhoneymeade Fest],” Ruiz said.

Similarly, Felix Ayodele, who goes by Felix Fast4ward on stage, said the community at the festival is “wonderful.”

“I love seeing everybody from all different walks of life coming out and just sharing space together,” Ayodele said.

Ayodele said he is “excited” to play his music at Rhoneymeade Fest.

“I'm building a lot of the performances from the ground up,” Aydodele said. “It has its peaks and valleys, and then I play a different keyboard, just moving into creating music right on the spot.”

Another musician, Justin Griffin attended the Rhoneymeade Fest in 2022 as a “listener,” but decided to perform with two bands — Homebodies and Open Music — in the 2023 festival.

“Even when performing, it's first and foremost about listening,” Griffin said. “Kind of absorbing the sounds that everyone around you is making.”

Griffin said he plays the drums and will be performing “jazz fusion tunes” and “free improvisation” with Homebodies.

According to Griffin, Open Music is a “staple of the musical community.” The band experiments with their music with an ensemble that is “always kind of changing.”

“I think [Rhoneymeade Fest] is becoming a very important part of this town, the artistic community and music community,” Griffin said. “I’m grateful for it.”

Another band member of Open Music, Kevin Sims, said the festival has grown through the years.

“The first year we [held Rhoneymeade Fest] it was mostly local artists — maybe 10 or 12 people,” Sims said. “Then last year was really exciting to have close to 30 performers from all over the region.”

The 2023 festival will host performers across the country, from Colorado to Arizona to New York.

"We're playing for each other but also sharing it with the public,” Sims said. “It has really good positive energy around the music, but then also around the organization.”

For Julia Chen, she was leaving work when she passed the festival and decided to stop by and enjoy the music.

Originally from Los Angeles, Chen, a junior majoring in chemical engineering, said she has been around a lot of festivals but never attended one.

Chen said the Rhoneymeade Fest is “different in a good way” when compared to the “expensive” and “fast pace” festivals held in Los Angeles.

“[The Rhoneymeade Fest] seems very inclusive.”

