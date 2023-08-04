Prolong summertime sweetness before returning to State College | Blog

Father Time is swiftly switching from swim trunks to sweaters, with Penn State students returning to campus in about two weeks.

Although I’ve had my fair share of fun this summer, I still want to scratch some seasonal activities off my bucket list before heading back to State College.

Here are five activities to prolong the sweet sense of summertime before returning to campus.

Explore a swimming hole

Maybe it’s the Vermonter in me, but nothing compares to plunging into a swimming hole.

A swimming hole is a large body of fresh, moving water deep enough to swim in, found along rivers, creeks, streams and springs.

I always explore swimming holes with my hometown friends. We usually soak in the sun, take a dip in the water and rest in the great outdoors — falling asleep to the sounds of water flowing and birds chirping.

Summer days are best spent in a swimming hole. Although I know swimming outside doesn’t immediately sound appealing, the complete swimming hole experience is well worth any hesitation.

If you need me, I’ll be jumping off of rocks until I can no longer stand.

Make the matinee

I’ve become a full-blown movie maniac this summer.

From “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to “Barbie” to “Oppenheimer,” this summer has felt like the summer of incredible, captivating movies.

If you have yet to hit your local theater, you should try to make the matinee before returning to State College.

An at-home movie marathon is another way to enjoy cinema this summer.

My friend and I have watched a different romantic comedy each week this summer. Although our marathon isn’t the matinee, we still have lots of fun and consume plenty of cinema.

The only thing missing is the iconic movie theater popcorn.

Crunch on an ice cream cone

As summer comes to a close, I realize how much I’ve grown.

Three months ago, I only ever ordered ice cream in a dish, with the idea of ordering in a cone never even crossing my mind.

Until one random night in July, when I suddenly had an overwhelming urge to order a cone. I’m not sure what took over me but I ordered my ice cream in a cone and haven’t looked back since.

Despite my dramatics, eating ice cream from a cone is a staple summer treat. While you can enjoy plenty of ice cream at State College, there’s nothing quite like enjoying ice cream in a summer setting.

Here’s to consuming one more waffle cone before returning to State College.

Drive with the windows down

Have you ever met someone who refuses to use their car air conditioning over the summer?

I have — one of my friends absolutely refuses to drive with her windows up during the summer. She says that summer is made for driving with the windows down and hair flying in the wind with music blasting from the speakers.

And for the most part, I agree with her.

I always sense that romantic summer feeling when I drive with the windows down. The activity just feels so intertwined with everything about summer.

Although I won’t drive with the windows down to State College, I’ll definitely drive with them down for the last couple of weeks of summer.

Chase a sunset

A sunset chaser is someone who notices a sunset in its early phases and rushes to a clear viewpoint to absorb its beauty.

My friends and I love admiring sunsets — especially in the summer. The warm breeze of summer evening air creates the perfect environment to watch the sun slowly set over the sky.

Although the sun is setting on this summer, the sunsets in State College promise just as much beauty. But chasing one more summer sunset couldn’t hurt.

