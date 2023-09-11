Penn State students spill their ‘GUTS’ on Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album

Olivia Rodrigo debuted her newest album “GUTS” on Friday, and Penn State students had a lot of opinions to share on the artist’s anticipated sophomore release.

Celina Casapulla only had one word to sum up her feelings on the album: “amazing.”

“I think the sadder songs on this are just so good,” Casapulla, a second-year studying biology, said. “I was expecting more sad songs, but I still loved it”.

Jackie Fekula also shared her love for the new album.

“I thought it was more angry and emotional than her previous album, which I liked,” Fekula, a first-year studying biomedical engineering, said.

Other students, such as Alexis Mish, had more mixed feelings on the singer-songwriter's latest work.

“I wouldn't say my opinions are polarizing, it's just that [this] album isn't my favorite,” Mish, a third-year studying communication sciences and disorders, said. “I liked some of the songs, and others I really didn't care for.”

Mish said her least favorite track from “GUTS” was “ballad of a homeschooled girl” as the track “really didn’t resonate” with her.

Lily Bauer also shared her least favorite track from the album.

“‘logical’ might be my least favorite, but I don't know why,” Bauer, a second-year student in the division of undergraduate studies, said.

Bauer’s feelings toward “GUTS” also have to do with how she felt towards Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR.”

“I don't think ‘GUTS’ is bad, it's just that ‘SOUR’ was such a strong start,” Bauer said.

Other students shared how they also preferred Rodrigo’s 2021 release compared to her latest.

“I liked it, but I think I definitely liked her other album better,” Sadie Perry said.

Perry, a first-year studying communication sciences and disorders, also brought up the reasoning for her preference. “I think during the time [SOUR] came out, I was in highschool and could just relate to it more.”

Mish also shared that her first “experience” with “SOUR” differed from her own with “GUTS.”

“The first time I had listened to ‘SOUR’ I knew I loved it. With this one, I just thought it was good but not great,” Mish said.

Hannah Search, on the other hand, said she prefers “GUTS” due to “the sound.”

“I think she tried a lot more stuff; it's a lot more rock,” Search, a third-year studying middle level social studies education, said. “I think I might prefer this to ‘SOUR’ just because (GUTS) is so much fresher.”

Students detailed what they would like to hear next from the singer-songwriter.

Zoey Mundorff said she would “love” to hear more vocals from Rodrigo.

“She can sing, but I think she covers it up with the instruments a lot,” Mundorff, a first-year studying chemical engineering, said.

Bauer said she “would like” to see Rodrigo “move away” from the sound she has.

“She started off really strong as a Taylor Swift follower, but it would be great for her to move away from that,” Bauer said. “I feel like Olivia would be really good on a classic rock album, something between pop and rock”

Perry also brought up the comparisons made between Rodrigo and Swift.

“I'm a Swiftie, so I like Olivia Rodrigo, and I remember when she came out, and everyone called her the next Taylor Swift. They put this pressure on her,” Perry said. “But no one is going to be the next Taylor.”

