Penn State students share their ‘go-to’ fall drinks

As autumn descends upon State College, Penn State students’ drink orders are shifting along with the seasons.

From pumpkin spice to apple crisp, whether it’s from Dunkin', Starbucks or home, students treat themselves to a variety of beverages.

Juliet Mingle said she loves drinking strawberry dragon fruit refreshers from Dunkin’.

“I prefer them during the change from summer to fall, like this kind of era we’re going through right now,” Mingle, a first-year studying earth science and policy, said.

Mingle said she always gets her “go-to” refresher from Dunkin'.

“This is my calling,” Mingle said, gesturing to her strawberry dragon fruit refresher sitting on the table. “I drink this religiously.”

She added that she likes “tart things,” and the drink is “just so good.”

“I lean toward pumpkin when we get to the fall seasons, but I will always get my strawberry dragon fruit refresher,” Mingle said.

Mingle added that the iced green tea lemonades from Starbucks taste “the same,” but she just prefers her refresher to the lemonades.

Emma Reach said she drinks “a lot” of hot chamomile tea in the fall.

“I’m always sick at this time of year,” Reach, a third-year studying finance, said.

Reach said this is her fall “go-to” drink.

Mohammad Boabbas said he likes anything white chocolate during the fall.

“I like the white chocolate mocha specifically,” Boabbas, a second-year studying biomedical engineering, said.

He said he will get the white chocolate mocha from “anywhere.”

Shannon Parker said she enjoys getting “anything pumpkin” during the fall season.

“I prefer the Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks,” Parker, a third-year studying marketing, said.

Parker added she orders the latte “always iced with no whipped cream.”

Hawraa Al Najdi said her favorite fall drink is the pumpkin spice latte.

“I just like how it tastes,” Al Najdi, a second-year studying architectural engineering, said.

She said she gets pumpkin spice latte from any coffee shop.

Daniel Girsh said any kind of matcha is really good.

“I tried it two days ago for the first time from Starbucks,” Girsh, a second-year studying finance, said.

Khadija Hassan said she likes to get the iced chai.

“I prefer to get it from Starbucks with pumpkin cream cold foam on top,” Hassan, a third-year, studying international politics, said.

Alex McKenna said her “comfort drink” in the fall is the iced latte from Starbucks.

“I’ve tried so hard to like the pumpkin flavored drinks but I just don’t,” McKenna, a fourth-year studying biology, said.

McKenna added that she specifically gets the Iced White Chocolate Mocha.

“Always iced and always with whipped cream,” she said.

McKenna said if she goes to Dunkin', she always gets “the medium caramel iced latte with caramel swirl and some sugar.”

