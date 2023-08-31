Penn State students share excitement for 'fall vibes'

With the return to campus and the official arrival of fall just weeks away, Penn State students are discussing how they embrace this change of season.

Many expressed an overall excitement for the fall, listing the different autumn activities like “pumpkin picking and carving” as reasons for their outlook.

Genella Evans, a self-proclaimed foodie, said she can’t wait for “all apple things,” especially “apple cider donuts” and “apple cider.”

Luis Colimodio also had fall traditions related to food and his culture.

“Where I’m from in Venezuela, we always have for breakfast something called arepas,” Colimodio, a first-year majoring in engineering, said. “I got an air fryer so I could eat my arepas in the morning.”

In addition to enjoying the food, Colimodio said he’s excited for the arrival of the new weather. Despite living in Florida, Colimodio thinks the colder, the better.

For Dylan Davis, fall is about football.

“Everyone is so excited for the year — if the football team is playing well, everyone is happy,” Davis, a first-year studying finance, said. “It’s just a great atmosphere.”

During this season, Taylor Swift fans break out their cardigans and play Swift’s “folklore” album.

“That's my go-to, fall, walking-around-campus album,” Emma Atkinson said.

Davis, on the other hand, said that he will be listening to Frank Ocean, saying his music has “very fall vibes.”

For others, like Elizabeth Benkert, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness” hits differently in the fall.

Fellow student Livi Hepler agreed with her selection saying that the song “has such a good fall sound.”

Benkert, a second-year studying music education, also talked about a movie that she loves to revisit during autumn times due to its nostalgic feeling.

“I love the ‘Harry Potter’ stuff,” Benkert said. “I used to dress up as Hermione for Halloween, and it just feels comfy and warm.”

Atkinson, a first-year in the division of undergraduate studies, said she preferred the TV show “Gilmore Girls” over a classic movie to get into the fall mood.

“I love the relationship between Rory and Lorelai,” Atkinson said, noting it's what makes the show special.

There were some students who are looking forward to the simpler aspects of the season.

Outside of loving all things apple, Evans, a first-year studying cybersecurity, said she was looking forward to “watching the leaves change colors.”

Hepler, a second-year studying music, was one of many students who said they were excited for fall fashion.

She specifically said the “grandpa sweater” look was a specific style she was ready for.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+3 Traditional tea clubs hold open house, bringing culture, history to Penn State community The Penn State tea clubs came together for a general body open house this Wednesday evening …