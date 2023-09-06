Penn State students jam out to new tunes this fall

As Penn State students begin to settle into the new academic year, some of the summer tunes are being traded in to accommodate for the coming fall semester.

Whether it be new playlists or a change of genre, some students found themselves expanding their music taste — specifically on new artists.

Ruthann Petrosky said she became a Taylor Swift fan after attending her concert back in May, as she only knew her most popular tunes.

“I guess I will say I’m not the biggest Taylor Swift fan, but after I went to the concert, I wanted to listen to all the albums [to see] what her ‘style’ actually [was],” Petrosky, a first-year studying international politics, said. “My most listened to song during the summer was ‘cardigan’ by Taylor Swift.”

Petrosky also added that she isn’t really listening to music right now as it distracts her from her school work, but during the summer, she had “more time to listen to music.”

On the contrary, Alexis Ware finds music to be “her everything” and something that “keeps her sane.”

Ware, a fourth-year studying bio-behavioral health, said her music test has expanded toward “more soft vibes,” like Ari Lennox and Jhene Aiko.

“I listen to everything from R&B, indie, to rap music, but this summer country music caught my attention a lot,” Ware said. “During the summer I [looked] for more hype vibes but over the fall time it's way more calm.”

Yet, some students' music taste don’t change depending on the seasons.

“Just because it's [another season] doesn't mean I listen to or get into different types of music, I sort of just find things as I go,” Evan Brabson, a fourth-year studying civil engineering, said. “They’re probably changing, I don’t really have a favorite song right now to be honest. I just haven’t found that new song that I can keep listening to.”

Brabson elaborated on not knowing how much his music taste will change, but he does expect to listen to bands and albums he’s familiar with.

Abdulrahman Almahyawi said he usually just listens to “a guy named Avicii,” after discovering him during pandemic times in 2021.

“It’s mostly the same, I listen to ‘Wake Me Up,’ ‘Waiting For Love,’ ‘Nights’ and ‘Brother’ — those are my top songs,” Almahyawi, a third-year studying industrial engineering, said.

Other students looked back at their music taste from the past until now, many recalling changes in their tunes and in themselves.

Michael Fives said it was “a volatile summer,” in terms of music.

According to Fives, his mood heavily impacts his music taste, but only in a “short-term.”

“In the long term the people [that] I'm around introduce me to new music… and have a big impact on what I listen to,” Fives, a fifth-year studying accounting, said. “Living with new roommates will always have an impact on me, cause I'll start listening to what they’re listening to more.”

Fives also mentioned that during his trip to Alaska one of his friends listened to what he called “granola music,” inspiring him to listen to that over the summer.

“Maybe as you grow up … your song choices [and] your music taste will change a little bit just to adjust to who you are now,” Tashane Freckleton, a first-year studying biology, said. “As some of the stuff you listened to in middle school you wouldn't listen to now.”

