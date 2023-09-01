Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts present upcoming events

Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts posted its list of upcoming events for this fall.

Here is a short list of the events in September and October of this year that students can look forward to.

This list is available to the public on CPA’s website.

“Bluey’s Big Play”

The Emmy Award-winning children’s television series called "Bluey” has been adapted into a show. This new show features fun and colorful puppets that bring the beloved show to life.

There will also be an American Sign Language interpreter for this performance so everyone can enjoy it.

The show will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Adult tickets are $48, $35. University Park student tickets are $15 and 18 and younger tickets are $48, $35.

Move Mix Festival featuring Red Baraat with performances by Ady Martínez Latin Dance Party, Caliente Dance Company and Sher Bhangra

The preceding performance will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Tickets are free to the public.

The performance is designed as an informal “block party” so guests are welcomed to bring their lawn chairs and a picnic to the event.

The performance combines traditional Indian, contemporary Latin dance and modern bhangra music for a tasteful combination of rhythms.

Ady Martínez, singer-songwriter and cuatro player originally from Venezuela will be on from 5-5:30 p.m.

Caliente Dance Company is Penn State’s Latinx student dance team that explores traditional and native dances originating from different areas of Latin America, Central America and the caribbean. Caliente Dance Team will be on from 5:35-5:50 p.m.

Sher Bhangra is a Penn State student dance organization that competes in traditional bhangra folk dance — popular in modern Punjabi culture. Sher Bhangra will be on from 5:55-6:10 p.m.

Last but not least is Red Baraat, who will be performing from 6:15-7 p.m. The Red Baraat is a Brooklyn-based band that combines South Asian jazz, northern Indian bhangra and hip-hop music.

Jam Session

This performance is free to the public but requires online registration.

Emmet Cohen is a multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer. One of Cohen’s goals is to combine generational music, knowledge, history and tradition.

Other Pennsylvanian musicians will also be invited to play with Cohen during the two hour performance.

The Jam Session will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Recital Hall.

Emmet Cohen Trio featuring Lucy Yeghiazaryan

Cohen will be making another appearance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

These tickets will be $34 for adults, $5 for University Park students and $20 for people 18 and younger.

The jazz trio will have Cohen as the pianist, Philip Norris on bass, Joe Farnsworth on drums and Lucy Yeghiazaryan on vocals.

After the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, Cohen began a digital series “Live at Emmet’s Place,” which rotated different musical artists from his living room on Monday nights.

Yeghiazaryan grew up in post-Soviet Union Armenia and is now based in New York City. She works with jazz music and classical Armenian songs.

Her recent album, “Lonely House,” was recently released in 2023.

“A Thousand Ways: An Assembly” by 600 Highwaymen

This event will take place at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

600 Highwaymen are an Obie Award-winning organization that will be performing a script that will be shared with 16 audience members.

This theatrical performance will be a unique way to explore strangeness and kinship.

It’s recommended that participants for the event will be age 16 and older, and tickets are limited to two per order.

There will be additional sessions on Oct. 1, Oct. 20, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Tickets for adults are $20, University Park students are $5 and tickets for participants 18 and younger are $20.

Las Cafeteras

Las Cafeteras will be making another appearance at Penn State this fall semester.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

The members, Jose Cano, Denise Carlos, David Flores, Hector Flores, Daniel French and Leah Gallegos were born and raised in East Los Angeles and perform contemporary Chicano mixed with Afro-Mexican rhythms.

Las Cafeteras is known to perform protest songs and use traditional instruments to connect generational music, history and cultures together.

Bijayini Satpathy “ABHIPSAA - A Seeking”

This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19 at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Tickets will be $32 for adults, $5 for University Park students and $18 for people 18 and younger.

“ABHIPSAA” is made up of four original dances that encapsulates the physical, emotional and spiritual realms.

Satpathy will perform the Odissi classical Indian dance style that she has mastered throughout her dance and choreographic career.

A special addition to this performance is a discussion that will be held after the Oct. 18 event.

“Classical Coffeehouse” featuring Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

This event will take place at the Hintz Family Alumni Center’s Robb Hall and will be free for University Park and high school students.

Soprano Erika Baikoff, pianist Gilles Vonsattel, violinist Benjamin Beilman and cellist Clive Greensmith are said to perform a mini-concert and facilitate conversations with the audience members.

The event will include snacks and refreshments.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Rachmaninov Celebration”

The Recital Hall will host Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center artists to pay tribute to pianist and composer Sergei Rachmaninov at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

There will be many dramatic compositions performed throughout the night that feature music from his mentors throughout his career.

Tickets for adults are $48, $34. University Park students are $5 and people 18 and younger are $26, $18.

