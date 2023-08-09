Penn State GHW courses to boost GPA | Blog

Penn State students seeking a bachelor’s degree must take at least three credits in general health and wellness during their college careers.

When planning an academic schedule, it can be difficult for students to meet degree requirements without hindering themselves with a heavy workload.

With topics spanning from personalized nutrition to sociological theory and medicinal practice, Penn State presents a selection of courses that extend far beyond the typical gym class.

Here are a few unique GHW classes to boost both your well-being and grade point average.

KINES 17: Ballroom Dance — 1.5 credits

This course introduces students to a variety of ballroom dances, including the foxtrot, waltz, jitterbug, tango and cha-cha.

Students gain basic skills and knowledge in dance history and etiquette, with options to practice or observe.

Participation in local community dance opportunities are encouraged throughout the class.

NUTR 144: Our Plates: Exploring Food and Healthy Eating Patterns Through Cooking — 3 credits

In this hands-on course, students attend a cooking lab where they learn meal preparation and basic cooking skills in accordance with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Assignments include meal plan creation and recipe analysis with an emphasis on MyPlate, Mediterranean and vegetarian diets and eating patterns.

KINES 77: Yoga for a Lifetime — 1.5 credits

Students taking Yoga for a Lifetime will learn to design and implement yoga-centered wellness plans.

Lesson topics involve posture instruction, meditation techniques and nutritional practices to be paired with lifelong yoga practice.

KINES 13: First Aid & Safety, CPR/AED — 1.5 credits

This course trains students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation with an automated external defibrillator according to standards set by the American Red Cross or American Heart Association.

Students gain practical first aid skills that enable them to act in emergency situations while maintaining personal safety.

SCIED 140: Outdoor School Field Experience — 2 credits with a maximum of 6

Looking for something more nature-oriented?

For one week, SCIED 140 brings students off-campus to work with children at an outdoor residential camp.

This experimental education program is perfect for students looking to get away from the traditional classroom setting.

Students must apply to be considered for this program.

HM 208: Social, Cultural and Health Influences of Alcohol — 1.5 credits

This course centers around the history of alcohol and its influence on society.

Students will dive not only into the sociopolitical impact of alcohol, but also health information meant to promote more responsible alcohol consumption.

RHS 226: College Student Mental Health and Wellness — 3 credits

RHS 226 promotes understanding of mental health and cultural factors that affect college students, including social anxiety, romantic relationships, discrimination, substance use and academic stress.

A mix of lectures, films, discussions and weekly readings are used to explore these topics, and students are often asked to reflect on their own experiences.

Those pursuing careers in mental health are especially encouraged to take this course.

KINES 57: Personal Defense — 1.5 credits

This course gives students a proficiency in self-defense strategies inspired by martial arts techniques.

Beyond the physical training aspect, the class includes sections on the history and culture of Asian self-defense systems.

KINES 57 is accessible to students of any skill level.

