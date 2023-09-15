Patrick Bell’s art brings awareness to mental and physical health

Patrick Bell’s current exhibit in the HUB-Robeson Center, “Everyone Wants to Be a Perpetual Motion Machine,” focuses on the anxieties of unanswered questions and confusion within one’s own body and mind.

Bell said his interest with the body and mind stemmed from his own experiences with brain surgery and his father who had terminal cancer.

A lot of his work in graduate school focused on unidentified locations of physical and sometimes emotional pain, Bell said.

Shawn Powell, associate professor in painting and the acting graduate coordinator of the School of Art at Kent State University, worked with Bell from 2018 to 2020 at KSU.

“His studio output and work ethic, along with his positive attitude as a community member in the School of Art at Kent State University made him a memorable MFA student,” Powell said.

Bell was enrolled at Kent State University for his graduate program, worked with Powell on “small-scale ceramic sculptures” and was involved in various “studio practices and group sessions.”

Powell said Bell’s “ambition to constantly create is very admirable.”

Bell created “non-existent sights of pain” within his work as a representation of this unidentified pain in his own body.

“There wasn't really any kind of answer…so my answer to that lack of answers was the creation of my work,” Bell said.

Due to the pandemic, Bell never presented his senior thesis show. Instead, he moved back to Pittsburgh and began to work on his current exhibit.

Bell created “self-examining figures” with organs and added “external elements,” represented by hands and fingers. The touching and grabbing of the hands symbolized “someone searching for an answer.”

Bell said there’s a sense of confusion and anxiety within his art. He explains it as “not finding answers and manifesting those answers in a visual way.”

“In some ways, it can seem like a silly pursuit,” Bell said. “But when you have these unresolved issues and these lack of answers, trying to spread the emotion of confusion has been therapeutic to me.”

He said his work isn’t meant to disgust or offend people, but rather make them think. Bell said his work is supposed to make people feel uncomfortable.

“I understand the reason for the discomfort is ultimately because people don't want to think about their own internal body,” Bell said. “They reject these emotions.”

Robert Sparrow, curator and senior manager of the HUB-Robeson Galleries, works alongside students to find artists for the gallery exhibits.

Sparrow found Bell’s work through an organization called BmoreArt, which spreads news about local art in the Baltimore area.

When Sparrow saw Bell’s art in the Baltimore Clayworks show, he was intrigued by how unique the art was, describing it as both “cartoony” and “gloopy.”

“I think what I loved about it was these were ways that the artist invited me in to discover the seriousness of the message behind the work,” Sparrow said.

Sparrow said

the art has provoked a lot of positive feedback from students and gallery attendees.

“My hope is that people see a bit of themselves in the work and understand their own anxieties,” Bell said. “My art leaves them with an introspective and sense of their bodies and reflects on ways they can be more mindful of their own health experiences.”

Bell’s “Everyone Wants to Be a Perpetual Motion Machine” exhibit is located in the HUB-Robeson Galleries and is free for everyone. According to the Student Affairs website, it ends on Friday.

