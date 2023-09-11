Olivia Rodrigo is bolder in her sophomore album, that takes 'GUTS' | Review

Olivia Rodrigo’s voice is everywhere.

If you watched “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” you heard her. If you scrolled on TikTok, you heard her. If you turned on the radio in your car recently, you probably also heard her.

It’s no surprise that Rodrigo’s sophomore album “GUTS” has been strongly anticipated following her record-breaking first album, “SOUR.”

When Rodrigo released her debut album “SOUR,” she was only 18. In her new album, the singer-songwriter balances the sound of a more mature Rodrigo coupled with the same teenage-angst (and purple theme) present in her first album.

Even Rodrigo’s singles off the album — “vampire” and “bad idea right?” — boast the two distinctly different sounds she continues to bounce between throughout the whole record.

The upbeat but self-deprecating lyrics of “bad idea right?” weave their way through Rodrigo’s other works. In “ballad of a homeschooled girl,” “get him back!” and “love is embarrassing,” Rodrigo deals with seemingly bad choices in men and self-consciousness, all while having fun while nodding our head along to the beat — and more likely than not, nodding along to the relatableness of the lyrics.

Or at least I’m nodding along to Rodrigo’s sing-songy recollection of how I’ve felt every time I go out to a party in her song, “ballad of a homeschooled girl”: “I made it weird, I made it worse / Each time I step outside, it's social suicide.”

The eighth track, “get him back!,” manages to combine the feelings of her two singles. The regret and anger of “vampire” coupled with the weird longing for your lousy ex on “bad idea right?”

On this track, Rodrigo is gutsy, almost laughing as she delivers the line mentioning she’s her “father’s daughter,” followed by “maybe [she] can fix him,” referencing her father Chris Rodrigo — who’s actually a therapist.

The album’s first track, “all-american bitch”, draws its title from legendary writer Joan Didion. This track is just as upbeat as some of her other songs, but Rodrigo moves away from issues with men, and instead pokes fun at societal expectations faced by women.

The song is a knockout opener and demonstrates Rodrigo’s ability to relate to so many 20-something-year-old girls.

Rodrigo plays society’s perfect woman in this opening track, claiming “I don't get angry when I'm pissed / I'm the eternal optimist / I scream inside to deal with it.”

The song ends with Rodrigo’s soft, sing-songy voice following a cacophony of yelling: “I'm grateful all the time / I'm sexy and I'm kind / I'm pretty when I cry,” a line which also calls to mind Lana Del Rey’s song “Pretty When You Cry” — an interesting juxtaposition considering Del Rey’s distinctly Americana and abuse-ridden lyricism.

Hearing Rodrigo referencing Del Rey’s long-lasting sound makes the song far more interesting, as both singer-songwriters share similar audiences.

The “driver’s license” singer's second-to-last track, “pretty isn’t pretty” similarly deals with the issues faced by young people, while also focusing on problematic beauty expectations. The song is raw, though sometimes less memorable than the disguised anger of “all-american bitch.”

While Rodrigo’s upbeat songs are maybe her most memorable on the album, her deeper, more introspective works boast a similar creativity in her approach.

However, Rodrigo’s most intriguing approach to betrayal is on “the grudge”, the album's 10th track.

Speculation about the song includes the alleged feud between Taylor Swift and Rodrigo. Though it’s against my nature to pit two successful women against each other, rumors have swirled about Rodrigo’s issues with Swift.

It's hard to deny that this song feels distinctly different from her other works, making it singularly fascinating and memorable. While Rodrigo’s prior work often thrives in the discussion of her struggles with boys and insecurities, “the grudge” relays the distinct feeling of a betrayal in a friendship.

Coupled with her pain, Rodrigo notes her undying love for the subject, confessing that “even after all this, you're still everything to me.”

“GUTS” is bold, but it has its weaknesses. Some of Rodrigo’s slower songs have strong lyricism, but they’re forgettable in favor of the catchier aspects of her other works.

Her seventh track “logical” is her best slower ballad. The song is real, raw and contains her witty self-deprecation. However, if she had ended the album with this track, I think it would’ve made an even bigger impact.

Platonic love, romantic love and self-love all seem to fit into the ideas Rodrigo presents in this song and the album as a whole.

The album’s closing track, “teenage dream” ends the album on a bit of a lackluster note. Again, Rodrigo isn’t enough for someone, an idea she repeatedly presents in her fourth and sixth tracks “lacy” and “making the bed.”

“GUTS” is a bold move away from the melancholy of “SOUR” but maintains the same fun teenage angst. Rodrigo’s album is woven together with both memorable songs that you can scream-sing in the car, and others that you may skip.

Rodrigo combines the best and worst parts of being somewhere between seventeen and 20-something on her already beloved sophomore album.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Trying out State College’s Margarita’s Pizzeria | Review If you’re a Penn State student, you must know about the many — and I mean many — pizzerias t…