LGBTQ+ stories to read and watch during Pride month | Blog

There are many ways to celebrate Pride month this June, whether that be attending a parade in your community, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights or consuming LGBTQ+ media.

While content LGBTQ+ representation deserves to be celebrated year-round, pride month is a great place to start the exploring queer stories.

If you're struggling to find a place to start, here is a list of books, television shows and movies that share LGBTQ+ stories.

Books

“Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston

Coming to Amazon Prime Video this August, “Red, White & Royal Blue” is a novel by non-binary author Casey McQuitson, who’s known for their work in the young adult queer romance genre.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” follows the first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, as he navigates running a reelection campaign for his mother, while also secretly starting up a relationship with Britain's Prince Henry.

Alex goes through a journey of self-discovery throughout the novel as he tries to understand his feelings for Henry, but also attempts to put his political duties first.

This is a feel-good novel that handles both sexuality and politics with care and compassion and is a great Pride month read.

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Evelyn Hugo was the most famous actress in the world during the 1960s, not only for her film roles and beautiful looks, but for her seven marriages that all ended in divorce.

In the present day, journalist Monique Grant gets the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview Evelyn about her life, where she learns shocking details about the former starlet that any gossip column would pay millions to get its hands on.

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” is an emotional historical fiction piece that tackles fame, love and the pressure to hide who you truly are when under a public microscope.

It’s a bestseller for a reason – beautifully written and hauntingly real.

“Unlock Your Storybook Heart” by Amanda Lovelace

Unlike the other two books so far, “Unlock Your Storybook Heart” is a collection of poems by Amanda Lovelace — famous for her fairytale reimaginings, including “The Princess Saves Herself in This One” and “The Witch Doesn’t Burn in This One.”

Lovelace is a queer-identifying author, and many of her poems discuss her relationship with her partner.

The poems may be short, but her lyrical writing style flawlessly supports her messages on feminism, self-love and never giving up on your happy ending.

“Unlock Your Storybook Heart” is a quick, meaningful read that will leave you feeling inspired.

Shows

“Heartstopper”

Based on the graphic novels by queer-identifying bestselling author, Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper” tells the inspiring story of Charlie Spring — an openly gay student at a British all-boys school.

Charlie was outed the previous year and heavily bullied, but now finds comfort in his best friends Elle and Tao.

When he meets Nick, a rugby player, they quickly form a connection that becomes deeper than friendship.

With season 2 just around the corner, “Heartstopper” is a perfect feel-good show for Pride month.

“The Last of Us”

HBO’s “The Last of Us” is a groundbreaking post-outbreak series based on the video game of the same name and follows an unlikely pair — Joel and Ellie, a smuggler and a teenager immune to the deadly epidemic that destroyed America.

They embark on a perilous journey across the broken country, as Joel tries to bring Ellie to a hospital that can use her immunity to create a cure for the outbreak.

In the series, Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, a gender non-conforming actor who has used their platform to spread awareness for the power of representation.

The third episode of “The Last of Us” titled “Long, Long Time” portrays a powerful love story between two men who found each other in the aftermath of the outbreak and built a life with each other against all odds.

While this may be a more serious watch, its contribution to the LGBTQ+ community, both in television and video games, shouldn’t go ignored.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

A revolutionary television series for the drag community, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been shining the spotlight on the artistry of drag queens since 2009.

Queens from all across America come together to compete for the winner’s crown, participating in fashion, lip-syncing and other competitions.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won 27 Emmy Awards since its premiere and continues to inspire new generations of drag artists around the world.

If you’re looking for a laugh this month, sashay over to Hulu and watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Movies

“Call Me by Your Name”

Based on the novel by André Aciman, “Call Me By Your Name” tells the story of Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old boy coming of age in the dreamy summer landscape of northern Italy.

When a research assistant, by the name of Oliver, comes to spend time working with Elio’s father, he and Elio share an undeniable chemistry.

“Call Me By Your Name” is an aesthetically-pleasing journey of identity that earned Timothée Chalamet an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

The film’s famous final monologue delivered by Elio’s father emphasizes the importance of staying true to yourself and who you love, no matter what anyone else tells you.

“Love, Simon”

“Love, Simon” is a touching romance and coming-of-age story that follows Simon, a high schooler who hasn’t told anyone that he’s gay – except an anonymous classmate he emails online.

When he’s blackmailed by a fellow classmate who learns his secret, Simon is forced to juggle his school and home life while carefully avoiding being outed.

He starts to fall for the anonymous classmate he’s been emailing and tries to figure out who it could possibly be.

“Love, Simon” has been praised for being one of the most relatable LGBTQ+ coming-of-age films, due to Simon’s painfully realistic character and how down-to-earth the entire film feels.

“Rent”

The movie adaptation of the classic Broadway musical, “Rent” takes place in 1990s New York, in the height of the AIDS epidemic.

A group of friends fight to stay alive on a bohemian lifestyle– where they can’t even afford to pay rent.

The film serves as positive representation for the LGBTQ+ community with the love story between two characters, Tom Collins and Angel Dumott Schunard – Collins is an AIDS-positive computer genius, and Schunard is a genderfluid street performer.

Another romance plotline occurs between Mimi Marquex and Joanne Jefferson, two women who could not be more opposite, but find comfort in each other amidst the chaos of the world around them.

“Rent” is a classic movie-musical filled with love, and the perfect film to round out this list.

