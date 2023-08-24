How ‘Barbenheimer’ unexpectedly changed the film industry | Blog

It’s no secret that the movie event of the year happened this summer when Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” released on the same day.

The films couldn’t be further opposites — “Barbie” is an emotional journey through girlhood wrapped up in a bubblegum pink bow, while “Oppenheimer” is a gritty three-hour long biopic on the creator of the atomic bomb.

When it was first announced these films would be releasing on the same day, the internet had an absolute field day.

Twitter users joked about seeing them back-to-back to experience the stark contrast in one trip, but that joke quickly turned into a reality for millions of movie fans.

Opening weekend, fans posted videos of their friend groups on TikTok wearing all pink outfits to see “Barbie,” and then changing into black for “Oppenheimer.”

The buzz for both movies spread across all social media platforms, and the phenomenon was fondly dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

Both movies put up record-breaking box office numbers, with “Barbie” crossing $1.28 billion worldwide and Oppenheimer bringing in $717.8 million worldwide.

“Barbie” is the most successful female-directed film of all time, and “Oppenheimer” is the seventh biggest R-rated movie in the United States box office.

The success seems to stem from both movies releasing on the same day, but what does this mean for the future of film release scheduling?

Part of the magic of “Barbenheimer” is that it was a once-in-a-lifetime theater experience to spend over five hours in the AMC seats, so any other double release may feel like a cheap copy.

Recently, social media has discovered a couple more “coincidental” same day releases with the same energy as “Barbenheimer.”

The first is Sept. 29 of this year when the horror film “Saw X” comes out alongside “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

This has already been dubbed as “Saw Patrol” by a few Twitter users, but it obviously isn’t on the same scale as “Barbenheimer.”

The “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie is also releasing on the same day as Taylor Swift’s “1989 Taylor’s Version” album, and coincidentally, both phenomenons came out in 2014.

Whether people call these out for money grabs or not, there’s no denying that “Barbenheimer” brought back the thrill of seeing a movie in theaters.

Many movie theaters around the country have been struggling to stay afloat after the detrimental impact of COVID-19.

With the rising popularity of streaming services, most people also avoid the time and cost of viewing films in theaters, and instead wait for them to hit streaming services like Disney+, Max and Hulu.

“Barbenheimer” was impossible to brush aside and wait for.

You had to be in the theater to experience it.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if studios attempt to recreate “Barbenheimer,” but it won’t hold the organic excitement of the pure coincidence.

