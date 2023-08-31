From Twitter to X | Penn State students react to the rebrand

After 17 years of the little blue bird, Twitter has been transformed and rebranded into a new platform called X.

According to the Associated Press, current owner of X Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion before shifting its name to X in July 2023.

The switch from Twitter to X has left many from the younger generation feeling somewhat confused as to why the platform was changed so suddenly.

Janae Holmes said she didn’t remember any prior announcement that Twitter was going to change.

“The name and the logo were off-putting because I thought my phone had updated and swapped out apps,” Holmes, a third-year studying digital and print journalism, said. “I got on there and was like, 'Oh? It's Twitter.'"

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, introduced the new Threads app in July 2023, a new app that functions similarly to Twitter.

Since the arrival of Threads, Holmes said she has been confused as to which platform she should use to replace Twitter.

“I’ve been wondering if X is still Twitter or if it's going to be its own platform,” Holmes said.

Though X boasts a similar layout to Twitter, Holmes said it’s just a bit different, begging the question of why Musk made the change.

Holmes said she’s noticed that some people who were formerly banned on Twitter are now allowed to participate on X.

“I think Kanye’s back on X. I’ve heard that some people who were monitored or banned on Twitter are back,” Holmes said.

Holmes said she prefers Twitter over X because as a generation, “we will all remember Twitter.”

“When you say Twitter, we all remember the bird with the blue pairing, but if you mention X to me, I’m kind of just like, ‘What is that?’” Holmes said. “I still don’t know.”

Anastasia Zola said she thinks Twitter changing to X is “stupid.”

“Twitter was fine by itself, it didn’t need to be changed,” Zola, a second-year studying biomedical engineering, said.

Zola said she feels like Musk is trying to separate himself from others and make his own “separate brand from Twitter.”

“The switch feels useless because everyone is just going to remember it as Twitter,” Zola said.

Zola added she hasn’t really noticed a huge difference in the layout of X compared to Twitter, but she has noticed people saying it’s harder to block people on X than it was on Twitter.

“I feel like you should be able to block someone if you don’t want to see their tweets anymore,” Zola said.

Zola said she still uses the term “tweet” and will not be referring to the posts as “X’s or Xeets” as they’ve been proposed to be called by the internet.

“Our generation had Twitter so you can’t really change it into something new because people are just going to look at X as the second Twitter,” Zola said.

Yajuraditya Garg said he thought Musk was being “immature” by making the switch in platforms.

“He was just showing off his power and that he can do whatever he wants,” Garg, a second-year studying mechanical engineering, said. “He’s like an immature child.”

Garg said he thinks that the overall X app is a lot better now, and he believes the company has found more ways to profit from the switch.

“[Musk] has improved the video infrastructure a lot,” Garg said.

Garg agreed with Zola, saying the term “tweet” should be kept in place post-switch to X.

“The tweets and the bird are iconic,” Garg said. “Tweeting is just a part of the dictionary these days.”

Bianca Eckhardt said the new X app threw her off when she first saw it.

Eckhardt, a first-year studying graphic design, said she doesn’t remember a prior announcement for Twitter’s switch to X.

“It just kind of updated and became X the next day and I was like oh, okay,” Eckhardt said.

Sammy Parvatini said that taking away the Twitter bird along with the term “tweet” takes away the entire purpose of the platform.

“I would prefer Twitter because it’s nostalgic, but I also feel it makes more sense than X,” Parvatini, a fourth-year studying computer science, said.

Cole Luckenbaugh said he prefers Twitter because it’s now confusing to have two names, especially for those who weren’t aware of the switch’s occurrence.

“I didn’t even know it changed at first and then I saw the notification…and I didn’t even know if it was an app I had,” Luckenbaugh, a third-year studying supply chain, said. “Then I realized it was Twitter once I saw it.”

