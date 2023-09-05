From the sidewalk to the stage | The Corner Brothers share journey, musical inspirations

Tyler and Matt Greer, who make up the band The Corner Brothers, have played music throughout State College ever since they studied at Penn State.

The Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, brothers have had a passion for arts and music since a young age.

“Growing up, [I] was always into art and music. Matt was into theater,” Tyler said.

Despite being involved in theater, both brothers have family who influenced their music, Matt said.

“We always had music in our lives. Our mom played piano when we were younger, and our uncle was in a country band,” Matt said.

The brothers never connected with modern music, but rather with the bands they grew up with, like Simon and Garfunkel, Styx, REO Speedwagon and Journey.

Their performances are more unique, as The Corner Brothers interact with their audience in a casual and conversational manner.

“Playing on the sidewalk first really spearheaded that for us,” Matt said. “It’s something we always really valued as performers because it kind of breaks that fourth wall. If you're at a Corner Brother's show, you're part of it. You hang out; you drink a beer; you talk to us.”

One day, Matt said he was walking down the street, passing a spot between Cafe 210 West and the graduate building when he saw one kid playing guitar and another playing the cajón.

“Ever since I saw people standing around them and having some fun with them, I wanted to try that,” Matt said.

J.R. Mangan, owner of Cafe 210 West, a recurrent stage for the Greer brothers over the last eight years, said there's a different authenticity from the brothers' performance.

“They’re brothers. There's a certain chemistry between brothers musically — their banter, their wit. It’s not fake; it’s real,” Mangan said.

That isn’t the only way playing on the sidewalk shaped the group's music.

“That had a big influence on the music we play today, too. We learned what people were requesting on the street,” Matt said. “Our show kind of evolved from being the root; now we do a lot of requests, and we play what people wanna hear.”

Mangan also spoke on their blending of musical styles.

“They really mix the music up — from country to rap — any song people can sing along with. They really appeal to all ages,” Mangan said. “I’ve got older alumni that are texting me today asking if I can get them in to hear the corner brothers.”

Tyler also touched on his inspiration to start playing music.

“For me, it was just more fun, and something Matt and I could share.” Tyler said. “It was nice too to make an extra $200 a weekend. I would make more money in a weekend playing downtown for fun than I would in 3 weeks in my retail job.”

In time, the two started playing Fridays at Cafe 210 West — where they proved to be extremely popular.

“They are extremely popular, and they put on a great show. Most acts don't get the audience as involved as they do,” Mangan said.

On some occasions, Mangan said he worried about the deck from audience members jumping so much while enjoying the live music.

Ever since then, their career has snowballed, leading them to play at THON multiple times.

“Playing THON was a huge milestone for us,” Tyler said. “It was really an incredible moment, nothing will even take the place of being on stage with 10,000 students.”

Life in the band isn’t always easy, according to the brothers, who have had to learn how to balance playing music with a full-time job.

“Some nights it’s like, this is the fifth show of the week when you’d rather stay at home and crush a beer or hang out with your girlfriend,” Matt said.

The time commitment has posed an issue, too, they said.

“We play until 12 a.m., then I have 9 a.m. meetings tomorrow morning. That's the hardest thing — burnout is a real thing,” Tyler added.

Despite their busy schedule, the two have no plans to stop anytime soon.

“It’s something I do genuinely love, as busy as it gets, and as crazy as it gets, there's memories there that are irreplaceable, and I'm going to continue doing it as long as I can sing,” Tyler said.

The brothers can be found playing at Doggie’s Pub on Thursdays from 9 p.m. to midnight, and Café 210 West on Fridays 6-9 p.m.

Other information regarding their semester schedule and announcements regarding performances can be found on their Facebook Page.

