From Brewing to Quidditch | Explore Penn State’s unique clubs

Getting involved with something at school is one of the best and most important things you can do during college.

Whether you want to be in student government, learn about kinesiology or if you want to fish, chances are Penn State has something for you.

You can even join a club about something you know nothing about or something you’ve never done before but are interested in.

So, for those of us who don’t know what we want or want to try something new, these are Penn State’s most unique clubs to check out.

Brewing Club

Interested in fermentation? Then look no further than Penn State’s very own Brewing Club. The club is focused on the creation of products such as wine, as well as just all things fermented.

Students of all majors are welcome, especially food science and biology majors.

Club Quidditch

While I knew that a large number of schools had Quidditch clubs before coming to Penn State, I still think it’s an interesting club worth checking out, especially if you like Harry Potter.

The sport is co-ed, full-contact and participates in tournaments.

Amateur Radio Club

The Amateur Radio Club is chartered with the American Radio Relay League and is all about increasing technical proficiency regarding radio operations, as well as partaking in amateur radio communication for recreation. If you’re majoring in anything radio-related, or want to go into that field, consider joining the Amateur Radio Club.

Beekeepers Club

Beekeeping is a hobby that intrigues a lot of people, and if you want to give it a go, try joining the Beekeepers Club. You’ll learn all about beekeeping through hands-on activity and visiting beekeeping locations.

Electronic Dance Music Club

For anyone who loves EDM music, this club is for you. The club's main activities include going to concerts together, as well as supporting local DJs downtown. If you want to learn how to DJ, the club also provides DJ workshops, which are a great way to learn.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

BRASA provides another family for Brazilian students at Penn State For some international students, moving from their native homeland to State College can be a…

Figure Skating Club

Whether you're a former competition skater or someone just looking to learn how to skate, the Figure Skating Club is here for you to learn the sport and meet people.

League Club

“League of Legends” players rejoice. Penn State has a community dedicated to your game.

The club hosts friendly and competitive tournaments, watch parties and plenty of other League-related activities.

Model Railroad Club

Whether you're interested in the history of railroads or just the act of building model railroads, Penn State has a group for you. The Model Railroad Club is dedicated to learning all about trains through the niche hobby of model train building.

Non-Profit Poker Club

Do you like to play poker but hate losing your money? The Non-Profit Poker Club is the solution to the age-old problem of balancing gambling, but also not breaking the bank.

This club is all about what it sounds like, playing poker for fun with no money involved. So if you want to get a poker fix without having to lose money, this club is for you.

Pokémon Society

Pokémon lovers look no further. If you want to enjoy playing the classic video games, card games or watching the show itself, the Pokémon Society is the place to go and meet people with a similar interest in the franchise.

Star Wars Club

A long time ago in a galaxy not so far away… There was — and still is — a club for “Star Wars” fans to come together and bond over their shared enjoyment of the series, as well as a variety of activities from dinners to laser tag.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT