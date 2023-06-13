Four ways to enjoy the outdoors at Penn State’s Arboretum | Blog

In the wise words of Olaf the snowman in “Frozen,” summer is the season where “bees’ll buzz, kids’ll blow dandelion fuzz.”

Although Olaf has limited experience with the season, I wholeheartedly agree with his sentiment.

Summer is when the sun shines, the birds chirp and the flowers bloom. The great outdoors seems brighter and cheerier.

What better place to experience that warmth and cheer than the Arboretum at Penn State?

According to its website, the Arboretum “strives to house beauty and renewal and channel discovery and enrichment through gardens, wildlife and landscapes.”

Here are four outdoor activities to do at the Arboretum this summer.

Plan a picnic

All you need is a blanket and a bite to eat.

Picnicking is a wonderful way to welcome the warm weather and spend quality time with loved ones.

The luscious gardens and calm waters of the Arboretum create the perfect setting for a picnic.

I’m wishing you the prettiest picnics this summer.

Connect with clouds

I’m obviously referring to the intense, perilous art of cloud-watching.

Although my experience in this activity is limited, I can’t think of a better place to count cloud sheep than the Arboretum.

With vast, open green space and tranquil surroundings, the Arboretum is the perfect place to lie down and recognize familiarity within the clouds.

With any luck, you’ll spot the one and only Nittany Lion in the clouds.

See the stars

Last semester, my roommate and I tried our hardest to decipher the night sky.

We were usually left confused and convinced our incorrect assumptions were indeed correct. Despite these past failures, I still love to stargaze.

Open sky spans across the Arboretum, acting like a natural planetarium. You can see stars for what feels like miles from the Arboretum lawns.

Legend has it that the Arboretum is the best place to wish upon a shooting star.

Beholds the birds

Similar to cloud-watching, I don’t have much experience with bird-watching. I imagine it’s just as intense and perilous as cloud-watching.

Some of the plants and trees at the Arboretum grow berries, attracting birds like robins and catbirds.

If you’re hoping to bird-watch this summer, spending time at the Arboretum is your best bet.

I recommend bird-watching earlier in the day rather than later. Maybe you’ll find out if the early bird really does get the worm.

Enjoy your summer day at the Arboretum, and be sure to pack extra sunscreen.

