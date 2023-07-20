Four tips, tricks for attending country music concerts | Blog

The summer is made for knockin’ boots and country music concerts.

Last summer, my cousin and I started a tradition to attend one country music concert together during the season. We saw Luke Bryan in upstate New York but didn’t really didn’t want that night to end.

This past weekend, we saw Jason Aldean in Bethel, New York, and the performance was definitely “My Kinda Party.”

After attending two country music concerts, I now consider myself knowledgeable in all things trucks, tractors and Tennessee.

Here are four tips and tricks for attending summer country music concerts.

Purchase lawn tickets if possible

My cousin and I hesitantly bought lawn tickets for our first country concert. We thought we might be too far from the stage and the scruffy sounds of Luke Bryan.

We couldn’t have been more wrong.

Nearby projector screens captured Luke Bryan’s entire performance and booming speakers surrounded us.

Although these circumstances change from venue to venue, I’d still encourage purchasing lawn tickets for country concerts. Nothing compares to listening to live country music on green grass and fresh dirt.

Why else would so many country songs describe the wonders of dirt?

Bring boots and belt buckles

I’ll travel far and wide for any opportunity to wear my cowboy boots – including country music concerts.

When one thinks of typical country attire, it's usually cowboy hats, cowboy boots, beat-up blue jeans and white T-shirts. For the country music concerts that I’ve been to, this stereotype is actually quite accurate.

I recently wore a sundress and cowboy boots to see Jason Aldean, considering both comfort and country couture. I felt like teenage Taylor Swift in her early days of stardom.

If attending a country concert this summer, lean into standard country attire — everyone looks better in cowboy boots.

Prepare to stomp your feet

I’ve never danced as much as I have at summer country music concerts.

Maybe it’s the lawn tickets talking, but the setlists of country music concerts include so many catchy, easy-to-move-to songs.

My cousin and I both know dancing isn’t one of our strong suits. In fact, our dancing abilities might be one of our weakest suits, but we still find ourselves dancing to the beat of the music at country concerts.

Be prepared to do lots of swaying and shaking if attending a country music concert this summer.

My cousin and I have yet to slow dance in a parking lot, but maybe someday.

Embrace country customs

Take a back road. Put your toes in the water. Wear a pair of jeans that fit just right.

Despite these ridiculous examples, embracing your sense of country customs or characteristics can make your concert experience all the more enjoyable. You might even feel more immersed in the country music concert atmosphere.

Just don’t take a Louisville slugger to both headlights.

