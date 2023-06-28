Four star-spangled recipes for the Fourth of July | Blog

Everyone loves a good Fourth of July party— water balloons, yard games and fireworks that last all night long.

Hosting a get together for friends and family can be a lot of fun but also daunting when it comes to the food spread.

Appetizers, main dishes, drinks and desserts all require thought and planning — especially if you want to theme them for the occasion.

Here are some star-spangled recipes for your party in the U.S.A.

Appetizer: American Flag Taco Dip

Ingredients: 3 cups of cherry tomatoes, 32 ounces of refried beans, 2 ¼ ounces of black olives, 2 cups of guacamole, 1 packet of taco seasoning, 2 cups of mozzarella cheese and 2 cups of sour cream.

Step 1: Combine the refried beans and taco seasoning in a bowl.

Step 2: Start layering the ingredients in a 9 x 13 dish, starting with the bean and seasoning mix and adding the guacamole, sour cream and cheese in that order.

Step 3: Create red stripes in the dish using the sliced tomatoes.

Step 4: Add a rectangle shaped portion of olives in the corner of the dish to create the American flag appearance.

Step 5: Refrigerate and serve.

Main Dish 1: Smash Burgers

Ingredients: Ground beef, thick-sliced cheddar or American cheese, mayo, yellow mustard, burger buns, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onion slices.

Step 1: Divide the ground beef into patties, cover and refrigerate.

Step 2: Mix ⅓-cup mayo and one tablespoon of yellow mustard to be used in the burger assembly.

Step 3: Cook the burger patties, quickly covering each with a sheet of parchment paper and smashing them down to create thinner patties.

Step 4: Take off the paper and season with desired spices. Add the cheese shortly after.

Step 5: Add toppings, buns and serve.

Main Dish 2: Red White & Blue Pasta Salad

Ingredients: A 16-ounce box of rotini pasta, blue and red food coloring, olive or vegetable oil, sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced black olives, 1 cup of cubed mozzarella cheese, ¼ sliced pepperoni and 1 bottle of Italian dressing.

Step 1: Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the box and separate into three bowls. Add three to four drops of red food coloring to one bowl of pasta and the same amount of blue food coloring to the second bowl. Let the pasta sit for at least five minutes and then rinse each bowl thoroughly.

Step 2: Combine into one large bowl, and stir in olive oil to prevent the food coloring from sticking to the “white” noodles.

Step 3: Add sliced tomatoes, black olives, cubed cheese and pepperoni.

Step 4: Pour in the whole bottle of Italian salad dressing.

Step 5: Refrigerate the bowl of pasta salad for at least an hour before serving.

Drink: Patriotic Punch

Ingredients: 1 cup of strawberries, 1 cup of blueberries, 2 cups of cranberry juice, 2 cups of pomegranate juice, one cup orange juice.

Step 1: Clean the berries, and slice the strawberries up into smaller triangles.

Step 2: Pour the juices into a pitcher and add the sliced fruits.

Step 3: Keep the drink refrigerated, serve and enjoy.

Dessert: Firecracker Cupcakes

Ingredients: White cake mix, blue and red food coloring, white chocolate chips, salted butter, powdered sugar, heavy cream, lemon juice, red pull and peel licorice and red, white and blue sprinkles.

Step 1: Follow cake preparation instructions on the box, and then separate the mixture into three bowls.

Step 2: Add blue food coloring to one bowl and red to another. Leave one bowl of white batter. Scoop an even amount of each color into the cupcake tins.

Step 3: Stir the colors together with a toothpick to create a swirl appearance.

Step 4: Bake in an oven at 350 degrees for 18-21 minutes.

Step 5: Melt white chocolate and let cool. Beat the salted butter in a mixer, slowly adding in powdered sugar and a few drops of lemon juice. Add in white chocolate and keep mixing until desired frosting consistency is reached.

Step 6: Frost the cupcakes and add peeled licorice to the top to resemble firecrackers, along with desired amount of sprinkles.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Why tennis is the sport of the summer | Column I was 14 years old when I first picked up a tennis racket.