Four red, white and blue crafts for the Fourth of July | Blog

Happy birthday, United States of America. Here’s to 247 years of hot dogs, baseball and apple pie.

The Fourth of July is a federal holiday that celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, dating back to the Revolutionary War in 1776.

Fireworks, parades and barbecues are traditionally used to commemorate this historic event. However, there are other seasonal ways to let freedom ring.

Celebrate America’s birthday with these four festive Fourth of July do-it-yourself crafts.

Popsicle stick Uncle Sam

I want you to grab some popsicle sticks, glue and googly eyes.

Popsicle stick Uncle Sam is a simple and adorable craft to complete this July 4. Assembling Uncle Sam’s popsicle stick base is the first and most crucial step.

Once the base is glued together, paint on Uncle Sam’s hat and prepare his paper beard. Coincidentally, a cutout hand tracing looks just like Uncle Sam’s actual beard.

To bring Uncle Sam to life, glue on his beard and googly eyes.

Popsicle stick Uncle Sam is the perfect patriot to celebrate with this Fourth of July.

American flag pretzels

I’ll admit that this is more of a treat than a craft, but it’s too delicious to exclude.

This treat requires Snaps pretzels, festively colored candy melts and decorating bags.

Place blue candy melts in a decorating bag and microwave until fully melted. Pipe a blue square in the corner of the pretzels.

Then, melt down the red and white candy melts in separate decorating bags. Pipe alternating red and white stripes to resemble the American flag.

As tempting as it may be, let the pretzels fully harden for about an hour before enjoying this festive treat.

This easy treat pairs perfectly with liber-tea.

MORE FOURTH OF JULY CONTENT

+2 Things to do in State College, surrounding areas for Fourth of July State College and the surrounding areas have a variety of fun-filled events to offer in orde…

Stars and stripes flower pot

If you have red, white and blue flowers, you need a red, white and blue flower pot. It’s what George Washington would’ve wanted.

This quick and relaxing craft only requires a flower pot, paint and star stickers.

First, paint the entire flower pot completely white. Once the paint dries, paint on red stripes to resemble the nation’s flag.

Apply star stickers to the rim of the flower pot and paint over the stickers in blue. Once the paint dries, take off the stickers to reveal the completed craft.

Now you can festively grow the next seedling among the land of the free.

Bandana berry baskets

I’m berry excited to build my own basket this Fourth of July.

This craft is relatively simple in its materials and execution. All you need is a paper berry basket, a festive bandana and berries.

Fill the paper berry basket with berries. Once the basket is filled, strategically fold the bandana over and around the basket, like you’re wrapping a present.

After the folding is complete, tie a knot to finish off the basket.

This seasonal craft is cute, celebratory and creates something practical for the remainder of the summer season.

Fill your basket with red, white and blue berries for George Washington. Again, it’s what he would’ve wanted.

MORE FOURTH OF JULY CONTENT

Four star-spangled recipes for the Fourth of July | Blog Everyone loves a good Fourth of July party— water balloons, yard games and fireworks that la…