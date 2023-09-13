Four new clubs Penn State needs

Penn State has over 1,000 different clubs and organizations to spark engagement among students. While the common saying goes “there’s something for everyone,” that might not be entirely true.

While Penn State has a wide variety of organizations and clubs to offer, there are some that don’t exist… yet.

Here are five clubs that Penn State needs to add to its OrgCentral roster.

Crocheting Club

Grandma activity no more, crocheting has been making a comeback as a hobby since the start of COVID-19 in 2020.

Social media is often filled with tutorials on how to crochet your own clothes, blankets and miniature-sized animals as this classic hobby creeps back into people’s lives and every day schedules.

Sitting around in a circle with other students to crochet sounds like quite a peaceful experience as a nice break in the busy hustle and bustle of students' schedules.

It also makes a lot of time for student engagement, socializing among peers and meeting new people.

If you haven’t learned how to crochet yet, get with the times — have your grandma teach you.

Songwriting Club

Like any young author or journalist, songwriters need their practice, too. Songwriting as a career, is on a decline as streaming music has squashed the quality of songwriting by demanding more songs more quickly, resulting in a subpar quality.

According to The Mezzo Agency, “Playlists have become background noise for daily life rather than an immersive experience,” putting many songwriters in a tough spot, especially young songwriters who are trying to become involved in the industry.

A songwriting club could be open to all Penn State students who are even remotely interested in writing their own lyrics. This could be a very helpful outlet for students to have whether they’re pumping out songs left and right or suffering from writer’s block.

Bouncing ideas off of eachother and offering helpful suggestions could result in a boost in the quality of students’ songwriting and their overall morale and attitude surrounding the career or hobby.

Taylor Swift Club

Swift isn’t at all a new topic of conversation in the news recently. Since launching her Eras Tour in March of this year, it has quickly become the highest grossing tour ever sold, surpassing Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour and coming out on top for a grossing of $2.2 billion.

This doesn’t even count earnings made in pre-sales for the recent upcoming addition of The Eras Tour movie coming to AMC Theatres this October 13th.

That being said, “Swifties” would take great pride in having a Taylor Swift Club here at Penn State. Swift’s listeners increased about 80% during the Eras Tour, adding many new diehards to her fanbase.

While Penn State houses Champs Downtown, which hosts Taylor Swift nights every few months, there’s no Taylor Swift Club for “Swiftie” students of all ages.

Taylor Swift Club could include themed events, drawing inspiration from any of Swift’s 10 studio albums, appreciation meetings for Swift herself and a master class in analyzing Swift’s lyrics.

Many other schools such as Brown University, Cornell University and Michigan State University have “Swiftie-based” clubs among their organizations for students.

A Taylor Swift Club at Penn State could mean exciting things for Swifities both “old” and “new.”

Ice Cream Appreciation Club

Well, “We Are” Penn State after all. The Berkey Creamery has been a staple in the Penn State community since 1865 when the first creamery was opened in the “College Barns” behind present-day Old Main, complete with a hayloft and blacksmith’s shop.

Yet after 155 years, Penn State has never once had an ice cream appreciation club for the Creamery’s delicious frozen treats — perhaps it's time.

The Creamery has over a total of 120 different ice cream flavors that students could try and discuss leaving a lot up for debate.

The Ice Cream Appreciation Club could be open to all Penn State students whether they are interested in the creation of our beloved Penn State ice cream, or they just want to treat themselves on any given day.

