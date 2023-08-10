Four easy, cheesy meal ideas for residential living | Blog

Home sweet residence hall.

Penn State students return to campus in a matter of weeks, many of whom will return to on-campus living in residential halls.

Although residential dorm rooms are equipped with a fridge, microwave and freezer, most students living on campus seek out dining halls for sustenance.

When I relied on dining hall meals, I often found myself wanting to switch up my routine. I was looking for simple, flavorful meals I could prepare from the comfort of my residential hall.

If you’re anticipating those same feelings, look no further. Here are four straightforward meals made for dorm living.

Cereal

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, so why limit cereal to just breakfast?

As my beloved roommate can attest, I’m a cereal fanatic. When we lived in residential halls, I ate cereal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I still eat cereal frequently and have no plans of stopping.

When I lived in the dorms, cereal had such an appeal because of its simplicity and variety. I only needed milk to complete this meal, and even that ingredient was optional.

From Cheerios to Frosted Flakes to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, there are countless different flavors of cereal — each promising a new experience for your tastebuds.

In the wise words of Tony the Tiger, they’re grrreat!

Sandwiches

If you’re ever in a jam, a sandwich is a delicious dorm room meal.

Similar to cereal, sandwiches offer flexibility in flavor. From turkey to peanut butter to grilled cheese, sandwiches come in all shapes and sizes.

A sandwich can be as plain or dressed up as you want — that’s the beauty of the meal. When preparing a sandwich in a residential hall, I recommend sticking to plain and simple ingredients.

If you’re running late to class or have another commitment, sandwiches are the best meal to prepare. It is easy to consume and travel with when speed walking to Willard Building.

And yes, I’m speaking from experience.

Melted cheese and crackers

I’m traveling back to my childhood for this easy dorm meal.

When I was younger, my siblings and I always prepared melted cheese and crackers for lunch. The meal takes less than three minutes to prepare and microwave.

Place saltine crackers on a plate and cut slices of Colby-Jack cheese. Lay a slice of cheese on each cracker and microwave for about 20 seconds to produce ooey-gooey goodness.

This tasty and trouble-free meal is perfect for dorm room dining. Although I use saltine crackers and Colby Jack cheese, any combination of cheese and crackers will produce the same ooey-gooey goodness.

Macaroni and cheese cups

The pinnacle of residential hall meals.

When I was a first-year student, I loved macaroni and cheese cups. I could barely tell that the macaroni and cheese was prepared in a cup instead of a stovetop pot.

The cups come with macaroni and powdered cheese, so you only need to add water to complete the meal. Despite the obvious ease of this meal, I messed up preparing my first-ever macaroni and cheese cup.

I still don’t know how I failed, but I did — not gracefully, might I add. Thankfully, no microwave fires were started.

Here’s to not starting microwave fires this fall — or ever.

