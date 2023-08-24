Five movies to watch this fall semester

The fall semester is finally underway.

New semester is equivalent to a slew of upcoming films.

Here are some of the most anticipated films coming out this fall semester.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”— coming October 6

Legendary director Martin Scorsese’s historical drama is one of the most hyped films coming out in fall 2023.

The film follows the true story of a string of murders in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s after oil was discovered on the Osage land. The murders launch an investigation from the newly formed organization known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Additionally, the film stars phenomenal actors who have worked with Scorsese in the past, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. This film marks the sixth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio and the 10th between Scorsese and De Niro. Their past collaborations have been tremendous — this should hopefully be as good.

Scorsese is one of the most influential directors working today. His work stretches over the course of several decades and includes some of the greatest films of all time, such as “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” “The Departed” and many others. I can only hope his next film is as good as his previous work.

For fans of Scorsese's films, definitely check this one out.

“Dune: Part Two”—coming Nov. 3

The second part of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel is one of the most anticipated films releasing during this semester.

Following the events of the first film, Paul Atredies, played by Timothée Chalamet, must lead an uprising among the Fremen against the oppressive Harkonnen clan who killed his family and is threatening the future of the planet of Arrakis.

Director Denis Villeneuve did a great job on the first remake of “Dune” film. Judging from the trailer, this film looks like it should be on the same level as the first.

Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista all return to the film, and Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh are new additions to the star-studded cast.

The visual effects once again look phenomenal — the first film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 2022, so I expect this next film to be in contention once again.

Check this one out if you liked the first one.

“The Killer”—coming Nov. 10

Director David Fincher’s psychological thriller is also coming this fall.

The film follows an assassin, played by Michael Fassbender, who employs himself to take down a target after he failed the first time.

Not too much is known about this film other than its adaptation from a French comic book series. Fincher is a quality director who has made some of the best films of the past 20 years, including “Fight Club,” “The Social Network,” “Zodiac,” “Gone Girl” and many other quality movies.

Fassbender is a quality leading actor, too — he consistently delivers solid performances in all of his films, and I expect his collaboration with Fincher to be really great.

“Napoleon”— coming Nov. 22

Ridley Scott’s epic covers the life of one of the world’s most powerful military leaders.

The film follows Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Joaquin Phoenix, on his rise to power as the emperor of France as well as his turbulent relationship with Empress Josephine Bonaparte, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Bonaparte is one of the most significant figures in western history, and his time as emperor of France is ripe with fascinating events — this should make for a very interesting film.

Phoenix’s one of the best actors working today — he has consistently delivered groundbreaking performances, and this film might be able to let him let loose with his acting ability.

This film is just another example of a great director/actor duo coming out this fall—Phoenix and Scott both worked together previously on “Gladiator,” which won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

This film has the chance to do the same.

“Wonka” —coming Dec. 15

To conclude this list, a “Wonkpoleon” double feature.

Once again, Timothée Chalamet appears on this list, this time starring as Willy Wonka in his younger years as he tries to build up his candy company.

It might not look like a great film, but it sure looks entertaining.

One aspect that makes this film look interesting is Chalamet’s performance. I’m not sure if he will be as great as Wonka, as he didn’t look very convincing in the trailer, but that might change once more comes out about the film.

Hugh Grant also looks really strange as the Oompa-Loompa in the film. I guess if it doesn’t turn out well, it could make for some great entertainment value.

